S'porean at concert with LED board informs JJ Lin she's from Pasir Ris, he mistakes it for Paris

Acceptable mistake.

Lee Wei Lin | November 07, 2022, 03:36 PM

You might have seen clips of a JJ Lin fan waving an LED board with the words Pasir Ris on it over the weekend.

@rachrst i had to double take too LOL pasir ris fan i’m a fan of u now 🥹 don’t mind my voice 💀 #jjlin #jj20 #jj20worldtour #sg ♬ 一千年以后 - 林俊杰

It was one of the most memorable moments at the second day of Lin's Singapore concert, which was held on Nov. 5.

Pasir Ris, not Paris

During the show, Lin took a few minutes to mention the territories his concertgoers were from, which were displayed on boards held up by his fans.

These included Chengdu, Hong Kong, Ipoh, Japan, Australia, Sabah and the United Kingdom.

Images of these fans and their boards were also shown on the huge screens in the stadium.

One board in particular, however, got the entire stadium laughing -- it read Pasir Ris, and for some reason, Lin couldn't figure out what was written on it.

After a few confused moments, he asked, "What, Paris?"

Despite the screens showing the Pasir Ris board again, the singer did not seem to have figured it out.

Pasir Ris girl

Mothership spoke to the girl in question.

A fan of Lin since 2005, she shared that this is not the first time she has brought a Pasir Ris board to his concert.

She did the same during his "Sanctuary World Tour", which was held in Singapore in August 2018.

Despite her board being made of paper, she had better luck back then:

This time, she upgraded her board to an LED one, but Lin did not manage to spot it.

She reasoned that it could be partially because she was seated further back -- in 2018, she was seated at around row 10 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, but only managed to score row 19 tickets for the National Stadium show.

Photo by Mothership reader

Drowned sorrows in hotpot

Slightly disappointed that Lin could not read the words on her board, she went with her friends for hotpot after the show.

Photo by Mothership reader

This small obstacle hasn't dampened her spirits, as she reasoned that the choice of marker colour could have affected Lin's ability to see what was written on it.

Therefore, she's prepared to surprise Lin at his next concert with an upgraded board that will make it easier for him to see what exactly is written on it.

Top photos from Snow

