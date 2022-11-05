Back

JJ Lin welcomes Ong Ye Kung at Nov. 4 concert attended by 30,000 fans

The stadium was packed.

Alfie Kwa | November 05, 2022, 04:49 PM

Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin held his first major in-person concert on Friday, Nov. 4.

The 41-year-old is currently on his world tour, "JJ20", to mark the milestone of the his almost 20-year career in the industry.

JJ20 day 1

Lin sold out the Singapore National Stadium for two days, on Nov. 4 and 5.

On the first night, crowds were seen walking from Stadium MRT station to the National Stadium from as early as 5:30pm.

By 6pm, the line for the bag checks saw snaking queues of excited fans.

And the crowd started streaming in, with most seats filled by 7:15pm.

The concert space at about 7:15pm. Image by Mothership.

The concert, which was slated to start at 7pm, only started at 7:30pm.

Image by Mothership.

Lin emerged on a floating platform in a full white outfit playing on an iridescent grand piano.

He performed his 2011 song "记得" ("Remember").

Next, he went on to perform his upbeat hit, "Mummy", and was accompanied by his backup dancers dressed in bright red.

Image via JJ Lin/Twitter.

The evergreen pop star then greeted the crowd before introducing the night's guest of honour, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung who was seated in the crowd.

Image via Unusual Entertainment Pte Ltd.

Ong, in an Instagram post about the concert, wrote: "Thoroughly enjoyed JJ Lin’s concert last night."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ong Ye Kung (@ongyekung)

Concert ran for about 3 hours

The concert was attended by 30,000 people, according to The Straits Times.

Image via JJ Lin/Twitter.

Lin performed over 30 of his songs including some from his latest album, such as "Embark", "So Be It", and "Like You Do".

He also treated the fans by performing some of his all-time favourite hits, such as "Those Were The Days" and "The Story Of Us".

The highly-anticipated concert ended at about 10:30pm.

Lin will be playing Taoyuan city, Taiwan on Dec. 3, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Dec. 18.

In 2023, Lin will then continue his world tour in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Top images via Unusual Entertainment Pte Ltd and JJ Lin. 

