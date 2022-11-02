Back

Diana Ser posts rare picture of James Lye & son, everyone does a double take

Ctrl-C Ctrl-V.

Hannah Martens | November 02, 2022, 04:41 PM

When you place actor-turn-banker James Lye and his eldest son, Jake, side by side, the resemblance between the two is hard to ignore.

On Oct. 30, Lye's wife, Diana Ser took to Instagram to dedicate a post to Jake for his 16th birthday.

She posted a picture of the family (excluding two daughters), along with throwback photos of a young Jake.

The comments are filled with birthday wishes and blessings for the 16-year-old, including from local celebrities like Fann Wong, Cavin Soh and Ben Yeo.

Celebrities Birthday Wishes Photo from @dianaserlye/Instagram

Birthday wishes Photo from @dianaserlye/Instagram

Birthday wishes Photo from @dianaserlye/Instagram

Insert Spider-Man pointing meme

Amongst the birthday wishes, netizens have also pointed out how much Jake looks like a “little James lye” and a “photocopy” of his father.

like father like son Photo from @dianaserlye/Instagram

Little James Lye Comment Photo from @dianaserlye/Instagram

photocopy of James Photo from @dianaserlye/Instagram

Ser, who is quite active on Instagram, shares updates on the family from time to time.

She has three children with Lye: Jake, 16, Christy, 14, and Jaymee, 11.

The couple has been married for 18 years.

In an interview with The Straits Times last year, the former host/actress mentions that while she can be somewhat of a tiger mom, she loves her relationship with her children, adding that "it's always fresh" as she constantly learns something new about her growing kids.

Ser feels that her role as a working mum has been healthy for the family as well, as it gives the children space from her constant watch.

She told Mothership during the pandemic:

"As a working mom, I am forced to leave my kids to be more independent. I have one P6 this year, so I wish I had more time to revise with her. As the HBL (home-based learning) progresses, there is a bit more routine, but they are also getting more slack, like it is a small holiday."

The birthday celebration comes a couple of weeks after it was announced that Lye has been appointed the Global Head of International Banking at Standard Chartered.

Top image via Diana Ser's Instagram page

