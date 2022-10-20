Back

Standard Chartered appoints James Lye as global head of international banking

New role.

Sulaiman Daud | October 20, 2022, 11:14 AM

Standard Chartered bank announced on Oct. 20 that James Lye, 53, will be appointed as global head of international banking in a newly created role.

Lye will lead the group international banking team and "drive focused execution to turbocharge" the bank’s international banking business.

He will join Standard Chartered on Nov. 1, 2022. Standard Chartered currently offers international banking in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Jersey.

Standard Chartered added: "James brings with him over 20 years of banking experience."

"He was most recently head of markets for Citibank International Personal Bank Singapore – a business unit specialising in offshore investment and wealth management products and services to high-net-worth individuals residing outside of Singapore – with responsibility for around 300 bankers."

"James’s tenure with Citi has seen him grow his career through various individual client relationship and product roles to regional team leadership roles."

Lye is perhaps best known to Singaporeans as a former Mediacorp actor, starring in both TV and film roles.

He is married to Diana Ser, a former TV news presenter.

Top image from Standard Chartered.

