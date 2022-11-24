S'pore civil servants to receive additional 1.1-month bonus on top of 13th month bonus

Civil servants will be getting a year-end Annual Variable Component (AVC) bonus worth 1.1-month of their salary, on top of their usual 13th-month bonus, while junior grade officers with grades MX15 and below will get an additional one-time payment of S$700.

AVC 1.1-month bonus

The AVC is based on Singapore's economic performance, usually paid out twice a year.

For the year of 2022, civil servants in Singapore will receive a total of 1.45 months in full-year AVC, while junior grade officers would receive an additional one-time payment of up to S$1,100, after including their respective mid-year payments.

All civil servants will also receive their Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance (NPAA) of one month, otherwise known as their 13th month bonus to all civil servants, the Prime Minister’s Office's Public Service Division (PSD) said in their Nov. 24 press release.

GDP to grow at a slower rate, but still grew

PSD said the decision to pay all civil servants a year-end AVC bonus comes after close consultation with the public sector unions.

They also took into consideration the economic outlook, where the Ministry of Trade and Industry expects Singapore’s GDP to grow at a slower rate due to global economic conditions, while also recognising the hard work of public officers.

PSD said the government deeply appreciates the hard work and sacrifice of all public officers who have responded to challenges with commitment and tenacity.

