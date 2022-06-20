S'pore civil servants to get 0.35-month mid-year bonus

All civil servants in Singapore will receive a 0.35-month mid-year bonus, the Public Service Division (PSD) said in a statement on Monday, June 20.

The bonus takes into consideration that Singapore's gross domestic product growth in 2022 is likely to come in at the lower half of the forecast range of 3 to 5 per cent.

Civil servants received a 0.3-month bonus in 2021.

Junior staff will get another S$200 to S$400 on top of the bonus.

The one-time payment for junior staff is lower than the S$350 to S$700 given in 2021.

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an extra one-time payment of S$200.

Those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS) Grades III to V will get a one-time payment of S$400.

The PSD said the bonus amount was decided in close consultation with public sector unions.

It also noted that there is a "significant downside risks remain ahead for Singapore".

It added: "In deciding the year-end AVC (annual variable component) payments, the government will continue to monitor the economic situation closely, and take into consideration the National Wages Council's guidelines, which will be released later in the year."

