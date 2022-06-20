Back

S'pore civil servants to get 0.35-month mid-year bonus

Outlook for Singapore: Significant downside risks remain.

Belmont Lay | June 20, 2022, 05:37 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

All civil servants in Singapore will receive a 0.35-month mid-year bonus, the Public Service Division (PSD) said in a statement on Monday, June 20.

The bonus takes into consideration that Singapore's gross domestic product growth in 2022 is likely to come in at the lower half of the forecast range of 3 to 5 per cent.

Civil servants received a 0.3-month bonus in 2021.

Junior staff will get another S$200 to S$400 on top of the bonus.

The one-time payment for junior staff is lower than the S$350 to S$700 given in 2021.

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an extra one-time payment of S$200.

Those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS) Grades III to V will get a one-time payment of S$400.

The PSD said the bonus amount was decided in close consultation with public sector unions.

It also noted that there is a "significant downside risks remain ahead for Singapore".

It added: "In deciding the year-end AVC (annual variable component) payments, the government will continue to monitor the economic situation closely, and take into consideration the National Wages Council's guidelines, which will be released later in the year."

Top photo via Google Maps

Successful NDP 2022 ticket applicants to be notified via email from Jun. 27 - Jul. 1, 2022

Fingers crossed.

June 20, 2022, 05:24 PM

Price of musang king durians in S'pore falls to S$12/kg, buy 10 get 3 free

One stall in Choa Chu Kang gave 2 free regular durians to each elderly person over the weekend.

June 20, 2022, 05:10 PM

Burger King Japan offering crunchy ramen noodles instead of fries amid potato shortage

Fries are still available on the menu.

June 20, 2022, 04:37 PM

M'sia records 1st day in 18 months with no Covid-19 death

Malaysian health minister Khairy Jamaluddin credited the government's data driven approach.

June 20, 2022, 04:16 PM

Ang Mo Kio uncle lies on ground in heavy rain to feel the rain on his skin

Main character moment.

June 20, 2022, 03:56 PM

Jurassic Car Park: Chonky monitor lizard appears in M’sia supermarket car park, firemen called in

A wild monitor lizard appears.

June 20, 2022, 02:18 PM

S'poreans on tour bus stuck for over 4 hours along Second Link on Saturday despite leaving at 7:30am

They were expecting to reach Melaka by noon.

June 20, 2022, 01:48 PM

S'porean duo among 24 artists selected to sculpt for famous Swedish Icehotel

The pair have been participating in snow sculpting competitions in Japan for years.

June 20, 2022, 01:28 PM

S'porean woman suffers 1st & 2nd-degree burns after phone charger explodes during video call

She was on a video call while charging her phone when the incident happened.

June 20, 2022, 11:50 AM

Brace yourselves, more rain will fall on S'pore from June-Aug. 2022

More rain, but just as warm.

June 20, 2022, 11:24 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.