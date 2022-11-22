Cake Spade closing down in Feb. 2023 after 10 years

Cake Spade will be ceasing operations in February 2023.

The move may come as an abrupt one, considering the homegrown brand only recently moved to its two-storey space at South Bridge Road in April 2022.

The dessert cafe started off in its first location at Orchid Hotel, before moving to 83 Tanjong Pagar Road and now, 283 South Bridge Road.

Announced on social media

The cafe announced on social media that it would be closing down after a decade.

Besides thanking the customers for their support, the brand encouraged them to come down and try their favourite cakes before they part ways.

However, the post's image also comes with a rather cryptic "Goodbyes are not forever."

When we called to check, a staff member said that they will be moving out in February next year, adding that they are unsure if a new location is in the works.

Signature Creations

The brand is known for cakes like the Strawberry Tofu Cheesecake and Hummingbird Cake -- sponge layered with pineapple, banana, coconut, and maple cream cheese.

Earlier in April this year, they also jumped on the bandwagon and sold the viral 2D comic cake lookalike.

Cake Spade

Address: 283 South Bridge Road, Singapore 058832

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday, 11am - 10pm

Friday and Saturday, 11am - 10:30pm

Closed on Sundays.

Top image via saltyaaron.