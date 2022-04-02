Mind-bending 2D cakes are now trending & here's where to find them in S'pore

A new cake trend has hit the Internet: the comic cake.

As mind-bending as it may seem, it's essentially cake decorated with a dark chocolate-based outline to create the effect of a two-dimensional appearance, akin to a comic or webtoon.

Where to buy in Singapore

Some of the faster cake shops in Singapore have already hopped on the trend.

Eesme Bakery's 2D Illustrated Strawberry Cake (S$72) is a five-inch whole cake that feeds four to six people.

It comes with the option to have a slice with the cut-out outlines (additional S$8).

For those who just want a slice for the novelty, check out Cake Spade's version (S$9.80), made with mangoes and strawberries.

Upon our query, Cake Spade confirmed that the cake slices are available for purchase in-store.

However, note that the last day of operation for their 83 Tanjong Pagar outlet will be on Apr. 16, and they will move to a larger flagship store on Apr. 23.

The shop also recommends dropping them a call (64443868) or WhatsApp (83108330) to reserve the slices, lest they sell out.

The comic cakes here can be sold as whole cakes too.

These are available in three sizes: six-inch (S$78), seven-inch (S$88), and eight-inch (S$98).

If you buy it as a whole cake, you get to choose from the following flavours:

Mangoes and strawberries cake

Strawberry shortcake

Mango charlotte yogurt cake

Lychee rose cake

Victoria sponge

Cake Spade requires advance notice of two to three workings days for whole cake orders.

The cakes will be available until end of May 2022, Cake Spade said.

Comic cake trend

The trend started to catch on thanks to cake artist @mopmuku on Instagram.

On Feb. 16, the user shared a video showing the assembly and decoration of the strawberry cake without naming it.

It took more than a month before the trend gained momentum, whereupon other cake artists started doing their own versions.

They include Indonesian baker @moucup and Canadian-based Sri Lankan baker @kitchenjournal_bykalpana.

@moucup appreciates the style so much that she has even ventured beyond strawberry whole/slice cakes.

More bakers in Indonesia and other parts of the world have also joined in on the trend, albeit mostly sticking to the original strawberry cake base that started it all.

Make your own

If you're not too lazy, it's also possible to recreate this effect at home, especially if you purchase a ready-made slice from the store.

According to @kitchenjournal_bykalpana, you can make the chocolate outline by heating a mixture of whipping cream, black gel food colouring, and semi-sweet chocolate.

Put the mixture in a piping bag and outline your cake. If you have zero artistic sensibilities, refer to photos online, perhaps.

Everything is an illusion

