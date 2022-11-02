Blue to perform in S'pore on Feb. 9, 2023

Boybands are coming to Singapore en masse to allow many here to relive the past.

UK boyband Blue is making its comeback with a show in Singapore on Feb. 9, 2023, as they embark on their 20th anniversary world tour.

The quartet, known for their hit album "One Love", will be performing at The Theatre at Mediacorp at 8pm as part of their "Heart and Soul" tour.

February 2023 is the month of boybands in Singapore.

This news comes right after Backstreet Boys announced its performance on Feb. 22, 2023 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

That day, Westlife announced it was adding a record-breaking third show for Feb. 18, 2023 after selling out its first two shows.

This makes Westlife the first international act to perform for three consecutive days at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Blue, comprising Duncan James, Lee Ryan, Anthony Costa and Simon Webbe, was first formed in 2000, where they released hits like "All Rise", "One Love", "Too Close", "If You Come Back", "Guilty", and "Best in Me".

The group was disbanded in late 2004s and took a hiatus before reuniting in 2011 for the popular Eurovision Song Contest, where they represented the UK and came in 11th.

Their upcoming tour will coincide with their first album in seven years.

Duncan James shared how much the band has grown in Organiser Mode Entertainment's media release: "It's quite surreal actually. 22 years ago we started out fresh-faced, no tattoos, innocent boys. We didn't know what was going to happen. I think over the last couple of decades we've gone through a lot as a band, we really have - individually and as a group."

Simon Webbe also expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour, saying that it is "about all the nostalgia from the crowd about the old songs too, taking them back in time, putting on a great show, and proving we're still passionate about what we do."

Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 4, 2023, at 10am via Sistic.com.sg.

Ticket prices start at S$128.

Millennials can expect February 2023 to be a broke month.

All we need is NSYNC on a reunion tour to complete the boyband bingo.

Photo from Mode Entertainment