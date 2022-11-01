Backstreet Boys to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 22, 2023

Another iconic 90s boyband will be coming to Singapore in 2023.

Backstreet Boys will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 22, 2023 as part of their DNA World Tour.

The tour dates for Asia were announced on their Facebook page on Nov. 1.

Apart from Singapore, the band will also be headed to three other locations in the continent: Japan, the Philippines, and Taiwan.

Ticket sales

Fan club pre-sale starts on Nov. 7, from 10am to 11:59pm.

Meanwhile, the pre-sale for Live Nation members starts on Nov. 9, from 10am to 11:59pm.

Public sales will open on Nov. 10, 10am, via:

Ticketmaster's website

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

SingPost outlets

From S$168

As for expected damage, tickets range from S$168 to S$328, excluding booking fees.

Take a look at the seat map:

Last performed in 2019

The pop band last performed in Singapore in 2019.

The quintet is known for hits like "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)", "Everybody (Backstreet's Back) and "I Want It That Way".

Top image from Backstreet Boys/Instagram.