Westlife adds record-setting 3rd show in S'pore on Feb. 18, 2023

Flying without weed wings?

Irish quartet Westlife have added a third night after selling out their Feb. 16 and 17 shows in Singapore.

This is a record-setting feat by an act here.

Westlife initially sold out all tickets to their Feb. 16 show.

A second night on Feb. 17 was added, and all the tickets were sold out too.

Organiser Unusual Entertainment said Westlife are the first international group to perform three nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

These three concerts on three consecutive nights will take place barely five months after their gig here in front of 60,000 fans on Oct. 1, as part of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

In 2019, they played to a sold-out 20,000-strong audience at the National Stadium.

In an Instagram post, Westlife thanked fans for “the love and support you have always (shown) us... and we cannot wait to see you very soon”.

Alongside new songs from their latest album, Westlife will perform their greatest hits such as “Swear It Again”, Flying Without Wing”, “World Of Our Own”, and “Uptown Girl”.

Tickets for the Feb. 18 show at 8pm will go live on Friday, Nov. 4 at noon via Ticketmaster and all SingPost outlets.

Ticket prices range from S$128 to S$258 -- excluding the S$4 booking fee.

Photo from Westlife's Instagram