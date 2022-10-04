Back

Westlife will return to S'pore on Feb. 16, 2023, with ticket sales beginning at S$128 from Oct. 6, 2022

Nostalgia +1000

Lean Jinghui | October 04, 2022, 02:34 PM

Just two days after headlining at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix concert, Westlife announced that they would be coming back to Singapore in less than six months.

In an Instagram post on Oct. 3, the Irish boyband shared with much enthusiasm: "Singapore F1! You blew us all away! [...] We're coming back on Feb. 16, 2023 and we absolutely cannot wait!"

Ticket sales for the concert, which will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, will begin on Oct. 6, 2022, from 12pm onwards.

Ticket prices from S$128 to S$258

According to a press release, ticket prices for the "Westlife The Wild Dreams Tour" will range from S$128 to S$258 (not inclusive of the S$4 ticketing fee).

Via UnUsUaL Entertainment Pte Ltd website

To book, folks can call 3158 8588 or log onto ticketmaster.sg, from noon on Oct. 6.

Tickets are also available at all Singpost outlets islandwide.

For more information, folks can visit UnUsUaL Entertainment's website, the official concert promoter for the event.

Fans can expect some of Westlife's greatest hits, including “Swear It Again”, “Flying Without Wings”, “My Love”, and “Uptown Girl”, to be performed.

The band added that they were very excited to return to Asia:

"After all that has happened in the world over the last few years, this tour means more to us than any that we have ever done before. It will be a massive celebration.

We are planning some spectacular shows which will include all our greatest hits and some special surprises.”

Last visited Singapore in 2019

For the uninitiated, Westlife was formed in 1998 and consisted of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily.

The popular boyband of yesteryear last visited Singapore in 2019 for their reunion tour – "The Twenty Tour" – in Europe and Asia.

They also took to the Padang stage last Saturday (Oct. 1) as the headliners for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 concert on the second night.

Concert details

Date: Feb. 16, 2023

Time: 8pm

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Price of tickets: S$128, S$168, S$208, S$238, S$258 (excludes S$4 booking fee)

Top images via UnUsUaL Entertainment 

 

