Green Day, Westlife, Marshmello to perform in upcoming F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2022

The F1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix returns for a blockbuster race weekend this year after a three-year hiatus.

Over 75 performances across eight different stages are planned for the F1 night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2022.

Joining the act on the Padang Stage are Green Day, Westlife and Marshmello, as confirmed by the event organiser Singapore GP Pte Ltd.

The first confirmed line-up

The grammy-nominated masked artist Marshmello will pump up the crowd on Sep. 30, the first day of the F1 night race at Zone 4 of the Padang Stage.

This is followed by the late 90s heartthrobs, Irish boyband Westlife, who will be performing their classic chart-toppers as part of their "The Wild Dreams Tour" on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Taking the stage on the last day of the race is the legendary American punk group Green Day. The trio will rock the audience and are set for a banging performance on Oct. 2.

More acts will be revealed in the next coming weeks in the anticipated wait for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022.

All ticket holders of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 will have access to the Padang Stage in Zone 4.

However, patrons will need to have a valid ticket on the designated day of an act's performance to be allowed entry.

More tickets releasing soon

Walkabout and single-day F1 Singapore Grand Prix tickets will be available for sale to the public in the coming days.

The first wave of tickets released was sold out within hours last April due to popular demand and the organisers expect a similar situation for the upcoming releases.

Ticketing Details

Up to four walkabout tickets and 10 grandstand tickets can be purchased per person.

You can buy the tickets here or follow the F1 Singapore Grand Prix on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for updates.

Top photo by Singapore GP Pte Ltd