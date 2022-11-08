Back

BigBigFries cafe closes last physical outlet at NEWest mall, cites rental & manpower issues

F&B realities.

Mandy How | November 08, 2022, 01:26 PM

About a year and a half after their opening at NEWest mall at West Coast, BigBigFries has shuttered its outlet.

The business, founded by Leon, 30, and Yanling, 27, started three years ago, appearing at pop-up markets and events like ArtBox.

It made its name for having 20cm-long fries and bottled mentaiko sauce.

The dine-in space at NEWest was their last physical outlet after moving out of Chomp Chomp Food Centre in January 2022, where they occupied a stall for almost two years.

Photo via BigBigFries/Facebook

The owners told Mothership that the lease for NEWest is "ending soon" and they have been unable to find a suitable place to move to.

Taking into consideration factors like rising rental costs and manpower issues—problems that plague F&B owners—BigBigFries made the decision to close.

The store is going out with one last collaboration at OTC Cafe in the National Library, where customers will be able to dine on their fries and rice together for the last time.

Bottled sauces are available for sale too.

Photo via BigBigFries/Facebook

You can find the details here:

Online store continues

Although ceasing its physical operations, BigBigFries will continue to run its online store.

Besides its current offerings of mentaiko sauce and raw striploin, the owners also intend to bring in other food items that are personally sourced.

When asked if BigBigFries will appear at other pop-up events in the future, the entrepreneurs revealed that they are looking into different options, but will require a kitchen space to make and store the fries.

Updates, if any, will be posted to social media, they added.

