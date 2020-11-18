Handmade fries stall at Chomp Chomp Food Centre sells mentaiko mayo sauce at S$12/bottle

Bigbigfries is a homegrown hawker that specialises in handmade long fries.

You might have tasted their fries at fairs like ARTBOX, Uncle Ringo, and Chatuchak Singapore.

Previously located at Jurong West Hawker Centre and Market, they have since moved to a permanent stall at Chomp Chomp Food Centre, where they sell fries covered with a generous amount of Mentaiko sauce, seaweed or cheese.

If you like their Mentaiko sauce, here's something for you.

Selling Mentaiko mayonnaise sauce at S$12/bottle

Bigbigfries is now taking preorders of Mentaiko mayonnaise sauce.

They are selling it at S$12 per bottle or three bottles at S$33.

You can collect them at their stall or they can deliver it to you.

Put it on fries, or whatever else you want.

More details here.

