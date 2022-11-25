Back

Suspect in Beach Road murder case admitted to hospital, will be remanded upon discharge

He will appear in court next on Dec. 2, 2022.

Fiona Tan | November 25, 2022, 10:10 AM

Events

The 50-year-old Singaporean man, who is charged with the alleged murder of a missing 27-year-old woman in Singapore, has been admitted into Changi General Hospital.

In hospital for at least a week

Caleb Joshua Chai Shanmugam was charged with murdering 27-year-old Rachael Ang Qi Ying on Nov. 18.

Mothership understands that he was already admitted into CGH at that time.

Chai Shanmugam did not appear in court on Nov. 25.

The court heard that he is still at CGH, but no further details about why he was hospitalised were given.

The prosecution said they are still applying for Chai Shanmugam to be remanded upon his discharge.

Chai Shanmugam's legal counsel Sophia Ng from Eugene Thuraisingam LLP said she had no objections to this.

District Judge Terence Tay said Chai Shanmugam is to be remanded for one week, where he will be brought out for investigations upon his discharge.

Chai Shanmugam is slated to appear in court next on Dec. 2, 2022.

If convicted of the offence of murder, the accused may face the death penalty.

Background

Mothership understands that Chai Shanmugam and the deceased were business partners of a company named Smart Click Business Services Private Limited.

Ang became uncontactable at around 7:22pm on Nov. 9 and her family members reported her disappearance to the police on Nov. 10 evening.

On Nov. 13, Ang was found dead by police officers in a shop located at Block 2 Beach Road, #01-4797, where she and Chai Shanmugam planned to open a hardware shop with a same name as their company.

Court documents state that the alleged murder took place at around 6:58pm on Nov. 9, 2022.

Chai Shanmugam was identified in connection to the case, but had left for Malaysia in the morning of Nov. 10, 2022.

He was arrested in Johor Bahru and brought back to Singapore on Nov. 16, 2022.

