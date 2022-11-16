Man, 50, brought back to S’pore from M'sia for alleged murder of missing woman, 27, found in Beach Road shop

A 50-year-old man was detained in Malaysia on Nov. 15, 2022 for his suspected involvement in the unnatural death of a missing 27-year-old woman in Singapore.

Deceased was found in a shop along Beach Road

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Nov. 16 that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at a shop along Beach Road on Nov. 13.

Upon arrival, officers found the 27-year-old woman within the premises.

She was subsequently pronounced dead by the paramedic at scene.

The deceased woman is linked to a missing person report made on the evening of Nov. 10, 2022.

The police had identified the 50-year-old man in connection to the case.

Arrested in Johor Bahru

They sought the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) to locate the man as he had left for Malaysia in the morning of Nov. 10, 2022.

He is believed to have been arrested in Johor Bahru, after the RMP executed the warrant of arrest there on Nov. 16, 2022.

He was handed over to SPF on the same day.

He will be charged in court with murder on Nov. 18, 2022.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Deceased was Rachael Ang

Mothership understands that the deceased is Rachael Ang Qi Ying, who went missing on Nov. 9.

Became uncontactable on Nov. 9

Ang became uncontactable around 7:22pm on Nov. 9, and this was the last time her mother heard from her.

Ang's mother, and several of her friends and family members, became worried and put up posts on Facebook, appealing to the public for information.

Replying to comments on her Facebook post, Ang's mother said she messaged her daughter asking why she had not returned home for dinner at around 7pm on Nov. 9.

Ang replied the older woman saying she will be home for dinner soon.

At around 7:22pm on the same day, Ang sent another message to her mother saying she will not be going home for her dinner.

Ang's mother tried contacting her after she failed to return home, but the calls would not go through.

Family and friends appealed to public on Facebook

Ang's friend also put up a Facebook post sometime around Nov. 12, appealing to the public for information about Ang.

She wrote that it was unlike Ang to stay out late past midnight.

She sent Ang audio messages on WhatsApp, but they remained unacknowledged.

Ang's friend said she also tried to contact Ang's business partner, but his phone was reportedly switched off.

She added that she had never met the business partner and only knew that his name was Caleb and he was of Indian ethnicity.

Replying to a comment, Ang's friend shared a Singapore Business Directory link which leads to a business entity named Smart Click Business Services Private Limited.

The company is believed to belong to Ang and her business partner.

It was registered in 2021 and its address was listed as 59 Ubi Avenue 1 #03-11, Singapore 408938.

However, Ang's friend said in the comment: "The company information on different website shows different addresses sia. Beach Road, Woodlands, Ubi and peninsula plaza."

She updated her original Facebook post on Nov. 12, saying that the police had told her no such shop was found at the Woodlands area.

Additionally, the shop at Beach Road was under renovation and had been closed for around a week, as of the time of her update.

Ang was cremated and had a memorial service

On Nov. 14, Ang's aunt and cousin expressed their condolences separately on Facebook and Ang's aunt tagged her in one of the posts.

They did not state the manner of death or give any further details about it.

Ang's cousin and friend both shared Ang's funeral and cremation details on separate Facebook posts.

She was cremated at 5:30pm on Nov. 15 at Mandai Crematorium and her memorial service was held at a HDB block in Woodlands on Nov. 16.

The cremation and memorial service were for close friends and family only.

