S'porean man, 50, charged for alleged murder of missing woman, 27, found dead in Beach Road shop

The 50-year-old Singaporean man, who is suspected to be involved in the unnatural death of a 27-year-old woman in Singapore who was reported missing, has been charged with her murder on Nov. 18.

Charged with murder

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Caleb Joshua Chai Shanmugam is charged with murdering 27-year-old Rachael Ang Qi Ying at around 6:58pm on Nov. 9.

The incident took place at a shop located at Block 2 Beach Road, #01-4797.

Mothership understands that he is currently admitted in Changi General Hospital.

He is slated appear in court next on Nov. 25, 2022.

If convicted of the offence of murder, the accused may face the death penalty.

Accused and deceased were business partners

It is believed that the accused and Ang were partners of a company named Smart Click Business Services Private Limited.

They were in the midst of setting up a hardware shop at the location of the incident.

When Mothership went to the shop on Nov. 17, there were posters on the shutters, stating that the shop was under renovation from Nov. 7, 2022 to Nov. 13, 2022.

Another poster on the shutter announced that the new hardware shop will be opening soon.

The hardware shop was also looking to hire a retail store keeper, according to a poster placed on one of the pillars facing the shop.

The woman who worked at the nail parlour a door down from the hardware shop said she did not know much about the incident.

A man from the traditional pastry shop beside the hardware shop said he did not speak to the accused and the deceased much, but added that they would exchange greetings when they saw one another.

Missing woman found dead in hardware shop along Beach Road

Ang became uncontactable at around 7:22pm on Nov. 9, after she told her mother that she will not be returning home for dinner.

A police report was made to report Ang's disappearance on the evening of Nov. 10, 2022.

She was found by police officers at a shop along Beach Road on Nov. 13, and was pronounced dead at scene.

Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao reported that her body bore no lacerations, but was in a state of decomposition when it was found.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) identified the accused in connection to the case.

SPF sought the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) to locate the accused as he had left for Malaysia in the morning of Nov. 10, 2022.

He was subsequently arrested in Johor Bahru and brought back to Singapore on Nov. 16, 2022.

Related story

Top image from Smart Click Services Pte Ltd/Facebook and courtesy of Singapore Police Force