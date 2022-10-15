Back

Those Covid-naive & recovered over 7 months ago at higher risk of XBB Omicron infection

Stay safe.

Fiona Tan | October 15, 2022, 02:03 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Those with no Covid-19 history or who have recovered from the virus more than seven months ago may be at a higher risk of being infected with the XBB Omicron Covid-19 subvariant, according to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Infections predominantly of XBB subvariant

Speaking at the Ministry of Health press conference on Oct. 15, Ong noted that the number of Covid-19 cases has been on the rise as a result of the Omicron XBB subvariant.

XBB is now the predominant subvariant that is circulating in Singapore, and accounts for 54 per cent of local cases for the week from Oct. 3 to 9.

This is a 32 per cent increase from the 22 per cent recorded the previous week.

Figure from Ministry of Health.

XBB driving re-infections

Ong added that there is evidence that the XBB subvariant may be driving an increase in re-infections.

The proportion of re-infections among the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore has been increasing over the past month, with re-infections currently making up about 17 per cent of total new cases.

Ong said on Oct. 11 -- four days ago -- that as many as 15 out of 100 cases in Singapore have been those re-infected with Covid-19.

Figure from Ministry of Health.

Those more likely to be at risk

Ong said individuals with no history of Covid-19 may face a higher risk of catching the XBB Omicron subvariant.

The rate of those who have never been infected with Covid-19, referred to as "Covid-naive" by MOH, is 162.5 infections per 100,000 person-days from Oct. 8 to 14.

This is higher than the respective incidence rates of those who have previously caught the virus during the Delta and the more recent Omicron wave.

The incidence rate of those who were previously infected during the recent Omicron wave was 42.4 out of 100,000 from Oct. 8 to 14, of which those who recovered from the virus for more than seven months are at higher risk of being re-infected.

These individuals at higher risk of being re-infected have an incidence rate of 70.9 out of 100,000.

Those who were infected and recovered from the virus four to six months ago have an incidence rate of 26.4 out of 100,000 during the same time period.

Additionally, the incidence rate of those who caught the Covid-19 virus before or during Singapore's Delta wave -- which peaked between October and November 2021 -- is at 147.4 out of 100,000 from Oct. 8 to 14.

Ong said individuals who have recently been infected and recovered within the past one to three months is "very rare", where the incidence rate is 0.7 out of 100,000 from Oct. 8 to 14.

Figure from Ministry of Health.

Peak by mid-November 2022

Ong said the number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore may reach 15,000 next week, and may even hit 25,000 during "abnormal" days such as Tuesdays when cases are typically higher after the weekend.

However, he added that the wave will likely peak by around mid-November 2022.

Related stories

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from Getty Images

Covid-19 cases may peak at 15,000 daily, can't rule out return of indoor mask-wearing: Ong Ye Kung

No cases infected with the XBB subvariant are in ICU.

October 15, 2022, 01:27 PM

Retro American eatery Joji's Diner opens 2-storey outlet in Telok Ayer with bar & all-day breakfast

Throwback.

October 15, 2022, 12:26 PM

My sister has always called me a ‘grandma’ driver. I proved her wrong on the race track.

I came to EXPO to race, but found there was a lot more going on.

October 15, 2022, 12:00 PM

XBB Omicron now predominant variant in S'pore, expected to peak in mid-Nov. 2022: MOH

MOH added that healthcare capacity remains protected.

October 15, 2022, 11:21 AM

Do they know what’s inside our parcels? S’porean delivery driver answers all the questions you may have about his job.

Curiosity never killed this author.

October 15, 2022, 10:58 AM

Duty-unpaid cigarettes from Indonesia smuggled via Jurong Fishery Port concealed with fish, S'porean man jailed more than 26 months

How duty-unpaid cigarettes end up here.

October 15, 2022, 10:40 AM

‘Uncle offered to […] show me a good time’: S’poreans share their wackiest commute stories after a drunk night out

High… and then dry.

October 15, 2022, 09:57 AM

What it’s like to work in Mothership, as told by a writer who has been around for 3 ½ years

Yes, this is a recruitment ad. Apply to the Features & Perspectives team to meet us in person.

October 15, 2022, 09:34 AM

Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' films, dies aged 72

'You're a wizard, Harry.'

October 15, 2022, 02:41 AM

Mark Lee's wife attends Seventeen's concert with daughter, 14, now understands why the K-Pop band is 'so popular'

Cute.

October 15, 2022, 12:25 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.