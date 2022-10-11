Back

Health Minister: Another Covid-19 wave possible, 15 out of 100 cases in S'pore re-infected so far

If 50 out of 100 get Covid-19 again, there will be another surge.

Belmont Lay | October 11, 2022, 12:47 AM

Some 15 out of 100 cases in Singapore have been those re-infected with Covid-19, and this could bring about another wave if the number of infections surges over the next several days.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday night, Oct. 10 -- when 4,719 new Covid-19 infections were reported in Singapore -- that the authorities are keeping an eye on the reinfection rates to determine if there is another big wave of Covid-19 cases.

According to a snippet of the dialogue on CNA, he said: "If you start to see 50 per cent getting it a second time, you're going to have a wave."

"As of now, reinfection rate is at about 15 per cent, meaning out of 100 people that are infected, 15 are getting it for the second time," he added, according to The Straits Times that quoted another part of his response.

Ong was speaking on campus at the Yale-NUS College President's Speaker Series of public lectures about his experience tackling the pandemic and the rationale for Covid-19 measures in Singapore.

Tuesdays could see surge in cases

He also sounded the caution that more than 4,000 cases were reported on Sunday and this figure could double to 9,000 to 10,000 on Tuesday.

Tuesdays, he added, usually see a spike and doubling in case numbers owing to people socialising over the weekend.

"Hospitals will get busier, but we'll have to try our best to ride through this," Ong added, as he spoke on the current Covid-19 situation, according to CNA.

His lecture touched on Singapore's reopening amidst the Delta wave surge to ride out the pandemic in October 2021, when the government decided to ease quarantine rules then, ST additionally reported.

It was a "turning point" for Singapore then, he also said, given the release of some 40,000 people from quarantine with the simplification of rules.

However, that could have only occurred against the backdrop of higher vaccination rates and the exercising of personal responsibility of people to isolate themselves when needed.

Top photo via Unsplash

