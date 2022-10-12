Back

Carina Lau hints that husband Tony Leung may be in 'Squid Game' Season 2

Nice.

Mandy How | October 12, 2022, 04:04 PM

It's been a year since "Squid Game" was released on Netflix, but the hype for it is not entirely over, it seems.

Especially not with Carina Lau's recent Instagram posts.

On Oct. 9, the actress shared photos of her husband Tony Leung with "Squid Game" director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Seated across each other, the two men appeared to be in deep discussion, if their gestures and facial expressions are anything to go by.

While that may not reveal anything concrete, Lau's caption is quite the giveaway: "Ready for《Squid Game?》🦑 @squidgamenetflix"

In a follow-up post on the same day, she uploaded more photos of Leung and herself with Hwang, captioning them, "Let's play Squid game!"

Outside of the Asian film industry, 60-year-old Leung has also made waves in Hollywood, starring as Wenwu in Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" in 2021.

Green light for Season 2

After the Korean series found global success, Hwang has confirmed a second season.

However, it will only be out by the end of 2023 or 2024, the director told Vanity Fair in May 2022.

During the interview, Hwang has about "three pages’ worth of ideas" to be turned into a script, which means there was nothing much for him to reveal.

It's confirmed that there will be more games, though, Vanity Fair reported.

Here are a few more clues as to what the second season will hold:

Most notably, viewers will be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend—Young-hee being the creepy, giant animatronic doll from the "Red Light, Green Light" game.

Yeah. Even she has a boyfriend.

Top photo via Carina Lau's Instagram page

