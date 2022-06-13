Netflix announces 'Squid Game' season 2

"Squid Game" will return for a second season, Netflix announced on Sunday, June 12.

On your marks.

Get set.

Greenlight.

Squid Game continues, only on Netflix.#SquidGameS2 pic.twitter.com/spH30iRDO4 — Squid Game ❗❗ (@squidgame) June 12, 2022

A few clues about what is to come were also released.

Netflix did not say when the new season would be released.

Some details revealed

Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk provided a few details about the show's second season via a letter released by Netflix.

Characters Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and The Front Man (Lee Byung-Hung) will return, he said, and "the man in the suit with ddakji might be back".

"You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend," he added.

Young-hee is the motion-sensing animatronic doll featured in one of the games.

However, Hwang said previously that most of the first season's characters would not be making a return.

Asked if they will be featured again, he told Deadline at the PAG Awards: “No, because most of them are dead.”

“I’ll try something to bring them back to season two.”

Hwang also told The Times about the possibility of a story about the masked Front Man and the role of the police in the games in the second season.

"Squid Game" became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021.

The story involved cash-strapped contestants playing childhood games for a chance at life-changing sums of money.

Top photo via @leeyoum262 Instagram