Netflix announces 'Squid Game' season 2

"Squid Game" will return for a second season, Netflix announced on Sunday, June 12.
A few clues about what is to come were also released.
Netflix did not say when the new season would be released.
Some details revealed
Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk provided a few details about the show's second season via a letter released by Netflix.
Characters Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and The Front Man (Lee Byung-Hung) will return, he said, and "the man in the suit with ddakji might be back".
"You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend," he added.
Young-hee is the motion-sensing animatronic doll featured in one of the games.
However, Hwang said previously that most of the first season's characters would not be making a return.
Asked if they will be featured again, he told Deadline at the PAG Awards: “No, because most of them are dead.”
“I’ll try something to bring them back to season two.”
Hwang also told The Times about the possibility of a story about the masked Front Man and the role of the police in the games in the second season.
"Squid Game" became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021.
The story involved cash-strapped contestants playing childhood games for a chance at life-changing sums of money.
