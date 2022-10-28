Steven Lim joins TikTok, posts videos of himself dancing in public with strangers

If you've been on TikTok lately, you may have stumbled across videos of Steven Lim dancing with strangers a la Uncle Raymond.

Now on Tiktok

On Oct. 26, the former Singapore Idol contestant posted his first original TikTok on the platform.

The video shows Lim giving his rendition of how people would react during a WhatsApp outage.

This came a day after the messenging platform's global outage on Oct. 25.

There's a lot to unpack in the video, so we suggest you watch it here:

@stevenlimkorkorofficial Things People Do When Our Whatsapp is Down at the same time!! Arrrrrrgghhhhhhhhhh!🙀 Steven Lim Kor Kor Official First Tik Tok Account! Click Like Share Share Share and Follow! Only When Our Beloved Whatsapp is down then we know how important it is!! Treasure the moments! Follow Steven Lim Kor Kor New Tic Tok Account for new exclusive contents n amazing dances!!! 🥳❤️👍 See You Soon! https://www.tiktok.com/@stevenlimkorkorofficial ♬ Groove Coverage Million Tears - Rafiq Pailang

Picking up traction

Shortly after, Lim posted videos of himself dancing on the app.

On Oct. 27, one of his videos has picked up quite a bit of traction, amassing more than 44,500 views and 2,500 likes.

@stevenlimkorkorofficial Hi People Steven Lim Just Got His TikTok! Can you dance with me?! Dance Song 1 Like Like Share Share Share n Follow Follow Follow! 🥳❤️👍 ♬ 差不多先生 - Ntooth

In the video, Lim could be seen asking two girls at Orchard Road if they could dance with him.

After agreeing to his request, the two girls are then joined by Lim who passionately dances to the Chinese song "差不多先生."

He has since uploaded another video of him dancing with strangers.

@stevenlimkorkorofficial NEW! Dance Song 2 🙀 of Steven Lim Kor Kor "Can You Dance With Me" with Super Hot Chio Bu n Hunky Delivery!!! Like Like Share Share Share Follow Follow Follow my this TikTok for incoming new dance videos!🥳❤️👍 ♬ I Love You Forever - Aaron Kwok

In both videos, he ends up partially blocking at least one of his dance buddies while bopping around.

Positive reception

Users were quick to welcome Lim onto the platform.

Some users expressed their desire to dance with Lim.

One even suggested he should collab with Uncle Raymond.

As of Oct. 28, Lim has 571 followers on the platform.

Somewhat related article

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top screenshots from Steven Lim's Tiktok