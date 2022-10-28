Back

Steven Lim joins TikTok, posts videos of himself dancing in public with strangers

Kor kor is back.

Russell Ang | October 28, 2022, 07:22 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you've been on TikTok lately, you may have stumbled across videos of Steven Lim dancing with strangers a la Uncle Raymond.

Now on Tiktok

On Oct. 26, the former Singapore Idol contestant posted his first original TikTok on the platform.

The video shows Lim giving his rendition of how people would react during a WhatsApp outage.

This came a day after the messenging platform's global outage on Oct. 25.

There's a lot to unpack in the video, so we suggest you watch it here:

@stevenlimkorkorofficialThings People Do When Our Whatsapp is Down at the same time!! Arrrrrrgghhhhhhhhhh!🙀 Steven Lim Kor Kor Official First Tik Tok Account! Click Like Share Share Share and Follow! Only When Our Beloved Whatsapp is down then we know how important it is!! Treasure the moments! Follow Steven Lim Kor Kor New Tic Tok Account for new exclusive contents n amazing dances!!! 🥳❤️👍 See You Soon! https://www.tiktok.com/@stevenlimkorkorofficial

♬ Groove Coverage Million Tears - Rafiq Pailang

Picking up traction

Shortly after, Lim posted videos of himself dancing on the app.

On Oct. 27, one of his videos has picked up quite a bit of traction, amassing more than 44,500 views and 2,500 likes.

@stevenlimkorkorofficialHi People Steven Lim Just Got His TikTok! Can you dance with me?! Dance Song 1 Like Like Share Share Share n Follow Follow Follow! 🥳❤️👍♬ 差不多先生 - Ntooth

In the video, Lim could be seen asking two girls at Orchard Road if they could dance with him.

After agreeing to his request, the two girls are then joined by Lim who passionately dances to the Chinese song "差不多先生."

He has since uploaded another video of him dancing with strangers.

@stevenlimkorkorofficialNEW! Dance Song 2 🙀 of Steven Lim Kor Kor "Can You Dance With Me" with Super Hot Chio Bu n Hunky Delivery!!! Like Like Share Share Share Follow Follow Follow my this TikTok for incoming new dance videos!🥳❤️👍♬ I Love You Forever - Aaron Kwok

In both videos, he ends up partially blocking at least one of his dance buddies while bopping around.

Positive reception

Users were quick to welcome Lim onto the platform.

Some users expressed their desire to dance with Lim.

One even suggested he should collab with Uncle Raymond.

As of Oct. 28, Lim has 571 followers on the platform.

Somewhat related article

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top screenshots from Steven Lim's Tiktok

China locks down Wuhan again as zero-Covid-19 strategy forces millions to stay home

Back to lockdown.

October 28, 2022, 06:31 PM

Former lawyer Samuel Seow to be jailed for 4 weeks & fined S$1,500 for abusing employees, including niece

He will begin serving his sentence on Nov. 3.

October 28, 2022, 06:17 PM

Police charge man who threatened to stab wife on neck in Boon Lay Drive

Police have charged two man for family violence incidents.

October 28, 2022, 05:59 PM

Woman, 40, girl, 14, sent to hospital after 9-vehicle chain collision in KPE

Most of the vehicles suffered damage to their front and rear.

October 28, 2022, 04:58 PM

SBS Transit bus driver stops bus to save 3 people from car accident at Tanglin Road

The two passengers on the bus also got down to help.

October 28, 2022, 04:30 PM

Ex-M'sian minister demands apology after PAS accuses him of being supportive of LGBT community

He has initiated a defamation lawsuit.

October 28, 2022, 04:03 PM

Former S'pore secondary school teacher in charge of CCA molested 13 boys over 2 years

He was the only teacher who stayed overnight at the chalet organised for CCA members.

October 28, 2022, 03:53 PM

Blackpink performing at S'pore National Stadium on May 13, 2023

Blackpink in your area.

October 28, 2022, 02:39 PM

First of 500 BlueSG electric Opel Corsa-e cars launched in S'pore for rental

Fresh out of the box.

October 28, 2022, 01:21 PM

MFA advises S'poreans to defer all non-essential travel to Nigeria

There's a heightened risk of terror attacks.

October 28, 2022, 12:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.