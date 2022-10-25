Back

WhatsApp reportedly down worldwide

WhatsApp down.

Belmont Lay | October 25, 2022, 04:03 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

WhatsApp appears to be down for users around the world.

The outage on Tuesday, Oct. 25 has been reported by users of the messaging app globally.

The website Downdetector received a surge of reports at around 3pm Singapore time.

In Singapore, more than 19,000 users were affected, according to downdetector.com.

Those who left comments said they were unable to send and receive messages.

Some 400,000 tweets posted about "WhatsApp" made it a trending topic on Twitter.

Meta has responded to media queries overseas on the WhatsApp outage.

The Meta company spokesperson said: "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

Top photos via Downdetector

‘Time heals all wounds’: Jayley Woo on getting over her past hurt & meeting the ‘right person’

She didn't want her family and friends to worry about her.

October 26, 2022, 09:55 AM

4-room [email protected] flat sold for S$1.37 million, most expensive 4-room resale in S'pore

New record.

October 26, 2022, 02:44 AM

Mediacorp actress Rebecca Lim used to think she needed '5-6 years' to be sure of her boyfriend

Lim shared that her view on love has changed over the years.

October 25, 2022, 10:07 PM

Recruitment firm rubbishes idea new safe entry ambassadors jobs linked to S'pore Covid-19 measures tightening

Firm has been hiring people to carry out roles such as temperature screening.

October 25, 2022, 09:10 PM

S'pore police refute accusations its coast guard officers chased away M'sian fishermen from M'sian waters

SPF said the exchanges between the Singapore coast guard and Malaysian fishermen took place in Singapore territorial waters.

October 25, 2022, 08:38 PM

Scammer pretending to be S'pore ICA officer calls real S'pore ICA officer

Really BBQ.

October 25, 2022, 07:55 PM

K9 beagle sniffs out 9kg of sausages at Bangkok customs, foils smuggling attempt

A very good boy.

October 25, 2022, 07:09 PM

Core inflation rises to 5.3% in Sep. 2022 due to rising food, services & goods prices

Core inflation increased by 0.5% on a month-on-month basis.

October 25, 2022, 05:58 PM

Tommy Koh cheers Rishi Sunak as UK's first PM of Indian descent, ex-NMP Calvin Cheng says race still matters

Another assessment of the moment was provided by retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan.

October 25, 2022, 05:37 PM

40-year-old S'pore man accused of molesting maid among 4 to be charged with alleged molest

He will also be charged with attempted voyeurism.

October 25, 2022, 03:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.