K-pop band Seventeen fans create spreadsheet to inform others of Covid-19 infection after S'pore concert

On Oct. 13, K-pop boy group Seventeen held a concert in Singapore.

It was held at Singapore Indoor Stadium, which has a seating capacity ranging from 7,000 to 12,000, depending on the size of the stage.

Mask optional

According to a post by Live Nation Singapore, it was optional for concert-goers to wear masks. However, they were encouraged to exercise "personal and social responsibility" by continuing to wear masks in crowded places.

Unfortunately, more and more fans reported that they tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the concert.

These fans also shared their seat numbers so the people around them are aware and can test themselves for the virus.

Hi all I just tested positive for COVID-19 through 2 self test kits. I was in Pen D for BeTS so if you were there too please also test yourself. Sorry 🙏#BeTSinSG #BETHESUNinSG#BETHESUNinSINGAPORE — Vv케이vV (@2woowoos) October 15, 2022

whoever is seated at 233, which is the restricted view, please get tested! I currently have covid, please take care! and please help me retweet it would much appreciated 😭❤️ #BETHESUNinSG — ًnana | #BETHESUNinSG (@hoshiaces) October 15, 2022

Hi guys I’m so sorry and feeling so bad right now.

Just tested ART positive…

If anyone contacted with me on 13 Oct., pls do take care yourself.

And my seat was in VIP Sec. 220 R19 Seat 10.

Pls do help me rt this. And again sorry for any inconvenience. #BETHESUNinSG pic.twitter.com/CK3o1A1Cyl — 방방 (@hoshiabs) October 15, 2022

Detailed spreadsheet

To make it more convenient for the other concert-goers, fans created and contributed to a Google spreadsheet to share more information.

Columns include Covid-19 test results, symptoms faced, what category they were in, and seat or queue numbers.

There is also a column for remarks, with fans detailing what they wore and where they went prior to and after the concert.

As of the time of writing, more than 120 concert-goers have filled the spreadsheet, with at least 100 of them testing ART-positive.

XBB predominant Covid-19 variant

The Omicron XBB subvariant is now the predominant subvariant that is circulating in Singapore.

It accounts for 54 per cent of local cases for the week starting Oct. 3.

While XBB is highly transmissible, it may not be as virulent or lead to more severe infections compared to other variants.

Top image from Deeba Shafiez on Facebook.