MBS Badge Lady slapped with new charge after failing to wear mask for 15 mins in ION Orchard

Belmont Lay | October 07, 2022, 01:42 PM

A woman, who is popularly known as "MBS Badge Lady" in Singapore, has been slapped with one new charge of failing to wear a mask over her nose and mouth for about 15 minutes while in ION Orchard.

CNA reported that Phoon Chiu Yoke, 55, allegedly went around without a mask between 11.48am and 12.03pm on Aug. 16, 2022, mere days before mask-wearing was not needed in Singapore, except on public transport and in certain places, such as hospitals.

Phoon has been hauled to court repeatedly for failing to wear a mask when it was still required.

Her first series of offences for failing to wear a mask saw her sentenced to 16 weeks' jail in September 2021.

In total, she faces four charges now.

The previous three other charges Phoon received in September were for failing to wear a mask twice along Orchard Road in March 2022, and for failing to attend an investigation.

She had previously said that she intends to plead guilty.

Her case will be heard again on Oct. 14.

For failing to wear a mask when required, those found guilty could be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$20,000 or both as a repeat offender.

For a repeat offence of not complying with an officer during investigations under the Infectious Diseases Act, those found guilty as a repeat offender could also be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$20,000 or both.

