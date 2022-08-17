Back

Woman, allegedly the 'MBS Badge Lady', seen indoors in ION Orchard without mask

Regulations on masking up indoors have not changed.

Belmont Lay | August 17, 2022, 06:56 PM

A woman, who is allegedly the MBS Badge Lady, was seen strolling indoors in ION Orchard without a mask on.

A video of the woman carrying a red bag was posted on TikTok on Aug. 16, 2022.

Currently, regulations in Singapore require people to be masked when indoors, while masking up is optional outdoors.

Seen at Changi Airport without mask

It was reported on Mar. 17, 2022, that the authorities were once again investigating Phoon Chiu Yoke, also known as the "MBS Badge Lady", for allegedly walking in public without a mask.

She was allegedly seen unmasked at Jewel Changi Airport on Mar. 12.

A video showed a person resembling Phoon strolling through the mall.

However, she was holding what could possibly be food in her hand, which suggested that she was eating.

Enterprise Singapore said on Mar. 17 that they were working with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to investigate the case.

The agency also advised members of the public to exercise social responsibility by wearing a mask when not consuming any food or drink.

Background

Phoon was previously seen unmasked in Marina Bay Sands, where she was filmed yelling at a Safe Distancing Ambassador (SDA).

She was holding on to a red bag at that time.

She has been caught not wearing her mask in public numerous times following the incident in MBS.

She was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison on Sep. 6, 2021 after pleading guilty to nine charges of breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures.

