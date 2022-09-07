MBS Badge Lady, previously sentenced to 16 weeks in jail, charged again for not wearing mask

Phoon Chiu Yoke, who was sentenced to 16 weeks' jail for violating Covid-19 regulations in 2021, was handed fresh charges on Wednesday (Sep. 7) for not wearing a mask when it was mandatory to do so.

The 55-year-old woman, who is often referred to as the "MBS Badge Lady", was handed two charges for failing to wear a mask, and one charge for not complying with an officer during investigations, reported CNA.

Failed to wear mask along Orchard Road in March

The former navy officer is accused of failing to wear a mask over her nose and mouth when walking along Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road at about 3pm on Mar. 6.

She is also accused of not wearing a mask outside Victoria's Secret in Orchard Road about half an hour later that same day.

On Mar. 6, a woman alleged to be Phoon was spotted by internet personality Xiaxue walking around Orchard Road without a mask.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) told Mothership that they were aware of the incident and were investigating the matter.

Phoon was handed a third charge for failing to attend an investigation at STB for not wearing a mask.

Phoon, who represented herself in court, said she intended to "plea with mitigation factors", according to CNA.

She will return to court for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 14.

As a repeat offender, Phoon can be fined up to S$20,000 and/ or jailed up to a year for flouting Covid-19 regulations.

Served 16-week jail sentence

In September 2021, Phoon was sentenced to 16 weeks' jail after pleading guilty to nine charges of breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Another 13 charges were taken into consideration in sentencing.

Last year, the prosecution labelled her a "recalcitrant offender" who had not learned her lesson despite warnings from law enforcement officers, safe distancing officers and the public.

Since her jail sentence, Phoon has been spotted by members of the public on multiple occasions without a mask on, when it was still required.

