After 16 weeks' jail, MBS Badge Lady still walks around town without mask on

It seems like 16 weeks' jail has no bearing on Phoon Chiu Yoke's convictions.

Phoon, 55, better known as MBS Badge Lady, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to the charge of failing to wear a mask in public on multiple occasions, as well as breaching her stay-home notice (SHN).

However, on Mar. 6, 2022, Phoon was spotted out and about in town without a mask once more—and by internet personality Xiaxue, no less, who promptly filmed the chance encounter and uploaded it on her Instagram Stories.

Glared at influencer

Xiaxue said she had approached Phoon to ask if she would like to be interviewed, and Phoon reportedly glared at the influencer in response.

The influencer then prodded Phoon further and asked if she was the "Badge Lady", whereupon the latter gave another glare and walked off.

A very tickled Xiaxue noted how Phoon "really die die stick to her principles".

Phoon then wandered past Xiaxue again half an hour later, sans mask.

The influencer surmised,

"I think she's just walking around Orchard without a mask coz she purposely wanna have people film her!! If not why she wearing her distinctive sunglasses just walking around aimlessly right or not? Anyway ok lor I fulfil her wish lol"

Xiaxue subsequently updated followers that her initial Story had garnered 4,500 shares, and added that she has no regrets running after Phoon to film her.

Background

Phoon, a former naval officer, rose to notoriety in May 2021 after refusing to wear a mask at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

She grilled a Safe Distancing Ambassador (SDA) and another staff member, "Do you have a badge? Can you put on a badge? If you have no badge why are you asking me to do something? Who are you representing?"

The public later learnt that Phoon had already been summoned to court for not wearing a mask at Newton hawker centre during the circuit breaker period on May 8, 2020.

She would go on to commit multiple Covid-19 breaches over the next year or so, including the incident at MBS.

Phoon also had her S$12,000 bail revoked in July 2021 after failing to wear a mask in public again while already facing similar charges.

