Back

Here’s how a few laid-back S’poreans organised a Halloween party without stepping out of our office

We’re not lazy. Just efficient.

| Adelene Wee | Sponsored | October 28, 2022, 12:25 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

My colleagues and I were thinking of how to celebrate Halloween in the office when we recalled the trend where people dressed up in mundane costumes.

This seemed like a great idea as we were not willing to spend money to buy costumes we were only going to wear once.

Since what we had in mind was a “mundane” Halloween party, we decided to stick to the theme all the way — everything would be minimum effort, and maximum results.

Decorations first

Photo by Adelene Wee

Photo by Adelene Wee

Photo by Adelene Wee

foodpanda saves the day

After we were done with the decorations, it was time to get food. 

As we were determined to get everything ready without leaving the office, we took to foodpanda to order our food and other party essentials.

To demonstrate my outstanding leadership capabilities, I took on the role of organising the party.

Photo via foodpanda app

When I first opened the foodpanda app, I was wowed by all the different services there were.

After all, the noob in me had only used the food delivery option before.

In actual fact, the app also has the following features:

  • Pick-up - tapau and self-collect your meals

  • pandamart - get your grocery delivered to you in 30 minutes, 24/7 a day

  • Shops - a marketplace with thousands of brands available 

  • pandago - get your parcel delivered within 60 minutes

  • Dine-in - eat out and score guaranteed discounts

Tap away

I managed to order items like tissue paper, chips, chocolates, and drinks with pandamart slightly past 12pm.

To ensure variety, I ordered food from three different restaurants:

  • Maki-San (S$18.90)

  • Crave Nasi Lemak (S$18.10)

  • Pezzo Pizza (S$30.90)

The delivery fee was only S$0.99 for our food delivery orders, which also applies to other selected restaurants too.

I even got cream puffs from Beard Papa through foodpanda shops because I thought this would be a good way to bootlick my colleagues.

A good sport

As 2pm rolled around, it was time to get the party started.

Keeping to the agreed theme, my colleagues showed up in mundane outfits. 

My first colleague came in her pyjamas, sporting a work-from-home outfit: 

Photo by Adelene Wee

Our intern dressed up as an office lady, while my editor dressed up as a Gen Z pretending to be a millennial with Y2K fashion:

Photo by Adelene Wee

Another colleague dressed up in foodpanda ambassador Pau-Pau’s colours:

Photo by Adelene Wee

As you can see, she also has an actual bun in the oven.

While another two colleagues dressed up in retro-style and broccoli (I’m not convinced, but okay) respectively:

Photo by Adelene Wee

My final colleague dressed up as a skater girl and even brought her skateboard to the party:

Video by Adelene Wee

Extra 10 points for being so game.

At the end of the party, my colleagues were all gushing about how much they liked being able to celebrate Halloween without stepping out of the office.

After all, this was an excuse occasion for us to celebrate and spend some time together. 

Minimum effort, maximum results indeed.

The sponsored article by foodpanda gave this writer an excuse to plan a Halloween party in the office with her colleagues.

Top images via Adelene Wee.

MFA advises S'poreans to defer all non-essential travel to Nigeria

There's a heightened risk of terror attacks.

October 28, 2022, 12:47 PM

FairPrice offering refund to customers who purchased Winnie the Pooh ceramic pot till Nov. 3

Update.

October 28, 2022, 12:33 PM

Florida lawyer who opposed motorcycle helmet laws died in motorcycle crash while not wearing helmet

His girlfriend, who was also not wearing a helmet, also died in the crash.

October 28, 2022, 12:29 PM

Police arrest man, 31, who allegedly attacked man, 69, with chopper along New Upper Changi Road & fled

The victim sustained injuries on his head and was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

October 28, 2022, 12:14 PM

New 63-storey mixed-use building in Tanjong Pagar will be S'pore's tallest, with biophilic design

Nature and sustainability are driving forces behind the design, said the architects.

October 28, 2022, 12:09 PM

Solvil et Titus releases limited edition One Piece watches, prices from S$380

Eight designs to choose from.

October 28, 2022, 11:35 AM

Carnival-themed Orchard Road Christmas light-up from Nov. 12, 2022, Great Christmas Village returns

The village is back after a two-year hiatus.

October 28, 2022, 11:25 AM

Elon Musk takes over Twitter, fires CEO

CEO and others were escorted out of the building.

October 28, 2022, 11:22 AM

Youths create app for seniors with dementia to navigate Woodlands train & bus interchange

No more getting lost.

October 28, 2022, 10:44 AM

4 boys & 1 girl aged 14-16, arrested for suspected drug trafficking in S'pore

The five teenagers are students from local and international schools.

October 28, 2022, 02:35 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.