Taiwan employees win Halloween by dressing up as everyday people in predicaments

Covid-19 has put a damper on Halloween celebrations in many countries.
But not for Taiwan, who has gone 200 days with no locally-transmitted cases as of Oct. 29.
Employees from a Taiwanese company have been grabbing attention online with their costumes, which ironically feature everyday people in various predicaments.
The winning formula is a niche, yet relatable situation that most of us would have found ourselves in at some point of our lives.
The costumes
Woman who can't find a seat at the food court:
Woman learning to apply make-up:
Mentally exhausted Starbucks employee working on Halloween and being forced to smile at customers:
Character who just got dumped in a Japanese drama:
A person picking out their hair colour at the salon:
A person walking past the infrared camera for temperature-taking:
Someone who's loading:
Someone who's forgotten to zip their backpack:
Girls who go to the gym to post it on Instagram:
A man who has gotten a vasectomy being "surprised" by his pregnant wife:
Someone who has received a call from their boss to "make a small amendment" while on vacation:
Woman whose stylist went away while she's about to get her fringe cut:
Somebody who's still playing Animal Crossing:
Woman who carelessly got her skirt tucked in her undies:
Boyfriend waiting for girlfriend outside the toilet while they're out shopping:
Creative.
