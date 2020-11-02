Taiwan employees win Halloween by dressing up as everyday people in predicaments

Covid-19 has put a damper on Halloween celebrations in many countries.

But not for Taiwan, who has gone 200 days with no locally-transmitted cases as of Oct. 29.

Employees from a Taiwanese company have been grabbing attention online with their costumes, which ironically feature everyday people in various predicaments.

The winning formula is a niche, yet relatable situation that most of us would have found ourselves in at some point of our lives.

The costumes

Woman who can't find a seat at the food court:

Woman learning to apply make-up:

Mentally exhausted Starbucks employee working on Halloween and being forced to smile at customers:

Character who just got dumped in a Japanese drama:

A person picking out their hair colour at the salon:

A person walking past the infrared camera for temperature-taking:

Someone who's loading:

Someone who's forgotten to zip their backpack:

Girls who go to the gym to post it on Instagram:

A man who has gotten a vasectomy being "surprised" by his pregnant wife:

Someone who has received a call from their boss to "make a small amendment" while on vacation:

Woman whose stylist went away while she's about to get her fringe cut:

Somebody who's still playing Animal Crossing:

Woman who carelessly got her skirt tucked in her undies:

Boyfriend waiting for girlfriend outside the toilet while they're out shopping:

Creative.

