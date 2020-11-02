Back

Taiwan employees win Halloween by dressing up as everyday people in predicaments

Relatable.

Mandy How | November 02, 2020, 06:21 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Covid-19 has put a damper on Halloween celebrations in many countries.

But not for Taiwan, who has gone 200 days with no locally-transmitted cases as of Oct. 29.

Employees from a Taiwanese company have been grabbing attention online with their costumes, which ironically feature everyday people in various predicaments.

The winning formula is a niche, yet relatable situation that most of us would have found ourselves in at some point of our lives.

The costumes

Woman who can't find a seat at the food court:

Photo via 一个阿呆仔/Weibo

Woman learning to apply make-up:

Photo via 一个阿呆仔/Weibo

Mentally exhausted Starbucks employee working on Halloween and being forced to smile at customers:

Photo via 一个阿呆仔/Weibo

Character who just got dumped in a Japanese drama:

Photo via Tony Lin/Twitter

A person picking out their hair colour at the salon:

Photo via 一个阿呆仔/Weibo

A person walking past the infrared camera for temperature-taking:

Photo via Tony Lin/Twitter

Someone who's loading:

Photo via Tony Lin/Twitter

Someone who's forgotten to zip their backpack:

Photo via Tony Lin/Twitter

Girls who go to the gym to post it on Instagram:

Photo via Tony Lin/Twitter

A man who has gotten a vasectomy being "surprised" by his pregnant wife:

Photo via Tony Lin/Twitter

Someone who has received a call from their boss to "make a small amendment" while on vacation:

Photo via Tony Lin/Twitter

Woman whose stylist went away while she's about to get her fringe cut:

Photo via Tony Lin/Twitter

Somebody who's still playing Animal Crossing:

Photo via Tony Lin/Twitter

Woman who carelessly got her skirt tucked in her undies:

Photo via Tony Lin/Twitter

Boyfriend waiting for girlfriend outside the toilet while they're out shopping:

Photo via Tony Lin/Twitter

Creative.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Tony Lin/Twitter, 一个阿呆仔/Weibo

Starbucks S'pore launches Christmas menu including new baked apple latte, mac & cheese pie

A merry menu.

November 02, 2020, 06:33 PM

Prawning pond staff fired after allegedly helping himself to 16 bottles of beer on 3rd day of work

He was found passed out drunk, according to staff.

November 02, 2020, 06:06 PM

All schools to gradually implement use of TraceTogether-only SafeEntry from Dec. 1, 2020

December will be a grace period for those who have not collected TraceTogether tokens.

November 02, 2020, 05:44 PM

Anime Festival Asia S'pore to be held online in Dec. 2020 due to Covid-19, tickets not required

The physical event has been cancelled due to the current Covid-19 situation.

November 02, 2020, 05:18 PM

Japanese-themed high tea served on exquisite porcelain in Holland V dessert bar

Zen.

November 02, 2020, 04:47 PM

Loose screw in porridge from faulty pot lid, KFC S'pore 'deeply apologises'

They have been working closely with the Singapore Food Agency since the day of the incident.

November 02, 2020, 04:45 PM

229 Grocery Voucher sets reported stolen in S'pore, 55 arrests made by police

Most Grocery Voucher sets were delivered to their intended recipients smoothly, said Indranee Rajah.

November 02, 2020, 04:43 PM

MediShield Life premiums have to increase to ensure updated coverage: Koh Poh Koon

MediShield Life premiums have remained unchanged for the last five years.

November 02, 2020, 04:32 PM

Korean YouTuber finds redemption after helpless reaction to cheese fondue, gets it right this time

A success story.

November 02, 2020, 03:53 PM

Doctor in India duped into paying S$127,000 for 'Aladdin's lamp' after believing fake genie conjured is real

Should invest in education.

November 02, 2020, 03:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.