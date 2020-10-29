Back

Taiwan goes 200 days with no locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases

Imported cases are still being recorded however.

Matthias Ang | October 29, 2020, 04:07 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

As of Oct. 29, Taiwan has recorded 200 days with no locally-transmitted cases, Bloomberg reported.

According to Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the total number of cases stands at 553 as of Oct. 29, while the death toll stands at 7, with 513 cases having recovered from the virus. The last locally-transmitted case was recorded on Apr. 12.

In addition, an economic forecast by Taiwan's government in August gave a growth figure of 1.56 per cent for the island's 2020 gross domestic product.

Still recording imported cases

Taiwan is still recording imported cases however, with the latest imported case having been recorded on Oct. 28, according to the CDC.

The same day also saw the CDC put out a notice urging the Taiwanese public to continue practicing hand hygiene, wearing masks and proper coughing etiquette in light of the rising cases worldwide.

The Associated Press (AP) further reported that there are also questions over whether Taiwan is truly free of the virus given that three people who recently left the island tested positive for Covid-19 in Thailand and Japan.

Taiwan is still considered a success given that globally, over 44 million cases and 1.1 million deaths have been recorded.

Why is Taiwan so successful?

According to Bloomberg, Taiwan's success is largely due to the following three factors:

  • A border control policy consisting of symptom-based surveillance for travellers, and digital tracking to ensure people are adhering to their 14-day quarantine,

  • Contact tracing and the daily production of roughly 20 million masks per day which ensures an adequate supply for Taiwanese residents, and

  • The experience of SARS in 2003, which has imbued the importance of washing hands and wearing masks in residents.

AP also highlighted an early response as another factor, with officials checking travellers from Wuhan for symptoms of pneumonia and fever as far back as Dec. 31, 2019, the inauguration of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to coordinate the government's response on Jan. 20, and the suspension of flights from Wuhan on Jan. 23.

Effective communication was also cited as another factor in stressing the importance of wearing masks, and curbing panic-buying and price-gouging.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Tsai Ing-Wen Facebook

 

7 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 29, no new locally-transmitted cases

Today's update.

October 29, 2020, 03:32 PM

Man, 60, arrested 5 days after allegedly molesting man in Bedok

He will be charged in court for outrage of modesty on Oct. 30.

October 29, 2020, 03:22 PM

Some MRT stations to close early from Nov. 2020 to fix faulty parts that caused Oct. 14 disruption

Take note.

October 29, 2020, 02:31 PM

Sengkang Town Council handover: Cash payments unable to be received for service & conservancy charges due to IT issue

The town council is working with the vendor on the matter.

October 29, 2020, 01:15 PM

Eyewitness: Ladder slipped & hit spinning giant ceiling fan in Tampines coffee shop causing it to collapse

What happened, according to one eyewitness at the scene.

October 29, 2020, 12:35 PM

20% off S$16.90 Impossible Beef packs at FairPrice & RedMart from Oct. 29 to Nov. 12

Free samples at FairPrice Vivocity's Impossible Foods stand too.

October 29, 2020, 12:25 PM

Rolls-Royce workers in UK to strike for 3 weeks because production moved to S'pore

Rolls-Royce will implement more cost-cutting measures.

October 29, 2020, 12:01 PM

Man, 23, who allegedly tampered with electronic tag involved in case of unlicensed moneylending

Illegal moneylending.

October 29, 2020, 11:49 AM

MP Louis Ng: Being naked in your own home doesn't kill your neighbour, but second-hand smoke could

Ng will continue to raise the issue in Parliament.

October 29, 2020, 11:12 AM

Ex-Ang Mo Kio MP Ang Hin Kee lands new role helming S'pore National Co-operative Federation

New leader.

October 29, 2020, 10:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.