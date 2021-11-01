The Japanese are winning at Halloween 2021 with 'mundane costumes' trend

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Japanese have once again put their creativity to good use for Halloween this year.
Instead of cats and nurses, they are dressing up in "mundane costumes" that are elaborate in thought, rather than costume.
Also known as Jimi Halloween, the sub-culture dating back to 2014 requires celebrants to become everyday characters in niche yet relatable situations.
Here are some of the best ones, compiled by Twitter user @Johnny_suputama of Spoon and Tamago.
1. Person leaning in when turning a curve in Mario Kart
マリオカートでカーブを曲がる時に自分も傾く人#地味ハロウィン#地味ハロウィン2021 pic.twitter.com/t8vtVJpCtL— 粘土MAN (@NendooMAN) October 30, 2021
2. Person who got distracted by cellphone while decluttering
「断捨離中、結局携帯触っちゃう人」#地味ハロウィン#地味ハロウィン2021#あー疲れたちょっと休憩#気付いたら一時間#もう今日はここまででいいや#散らかっただけ#しんど#断捨離 #丁寧な暮らし pic.twitter.com/DF0Jy5PyDg— 糸原沙也加（つぼみ大革命） (@itochan525) October 27, 2021
3. Person who accidentally took their glasses off with their mask
マスクを外そうとしたら— 水留(すいる) (@suiru_k) October 29, 2021
メガネも取れた人#地味ハロ#地味ハロウィン#地味ハロウィン2021#Mハロで地味ハロ pic.twitter.com/qNviwINQ4x
4. Cashier waiting for a customer to enter their PIN
クレカの暗証番号の入力を待つ店員#地味ハロウィン #地味ハロウィン2021#DPZ pic.twitter.com/Nrqc9mAhqc— ササニシキ (@ochagakari) October 30, 2021
5. Retro KTV MV that doesn't match the song at all
歌詞と合ってない、古いカラオケの映像#地味ハロウィン #地味ハロウィン2021 #DPZ pic.twitter.com/NjDA29vg3y— 渋木プロテインおやじ（戦慄のピーカブー） (@purotein_oyazi) October 30, 2021
Following the tag also led us to discover more interesting entries:
6. Someone called by their family member during a Zoom call
zoom中に家族に呼ばれた人#地味ハロウィン2021 pic.twitter.com/UXtJ3giIev— 新井来歌夢🌅🦝朝灼けリパブリック / クイズYouTuber (@arai_kucam) October 30, 2021
7. Person who put too much in their plastic bag and realising it's torn
ビニール袋に物入れ過ぎて、破けてるのを気が付かない人#地味ハロウィン #地味ハロウィン2021— 友常勇気 (@tomotsune_yuki) October 31, 2021
Happy Halloween🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/FuXcgY7tkR
8. Person who mistook plastic bag for a cat
ビニール袋をネコチャンと見間違える人#地味ハロウィン#地味ハロウィン2021#DPZ pic.twitter.com/bSum9ujxSD— コメ食え (@komekue1) October 28, 2021
9. Plane passenger who missed her chance to throw her garbage
「飛行機でゴミ捨てのタイミング失った人」#地味ハロウィン#地味ハロウィン2021 pic.twitter.com/UosQZyW2c3— みちる (@mochi0219) October 30, 2021
10. Self-explanatory, and also too much effort to be a mundane costume
持ち帰りに失敗したマリトッツォ#地味ハロウィン #地味ハロウィン2021 #にっぽんワチャチャ pic.twitter.com/caMoItNHmU— 前田Maton⚧ (@wachacha_maton) October 30, 2021
The trend is not unique to Japan:
Follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image via @NendooMAN, @arai_kucam, and @purotein_oyazi on Twitter
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.