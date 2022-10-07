Justin Bieber postpones S'pore concert, fans to await announcement of new date

U.S. pop singer Justin Bieber has postponed the rest of his Justice World Tour, which was originally scheduled to run till Mar. 25, 2023.

This includes the Oct. 25 stop in Singapore.

Postpones world tour

The postponement was announced today (Oct. 7) via concert promoter Unusual Entertainment's Instagram page, and the Instagram pages of Ticketmaster and AEG Presents Asia.

The announcement said that the venue will remain unchanged at the National Stadium.

Ticket holders are told to await further news on dates as updates become available.

Those who are unable to make it to the new show may request a full refund through Ticketmaster from Oct. 10 to Dec. 9, 2022.

Previously, Unusual Entertainment had assured fans that the Asia leg of the tour was still happening, despite him taking a break from touring.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome

In June 2022, Bieber opened up about his battle with a rare neurological disorder called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

At that time, he had to cancel a few of his shows as half his face was paralysed.

The postponement comes after the singer announced in September 2022 that he was taking a break from touring for the time being.

In a now-removed Instagram post, Bieber mentioned how performing six live shows in Europe had taken "a real toll" on him and that he "gave everything to the people in Brazil".

The world tour ended with his show in Rio, Brazil.

Top image from @justinbieber and @ticketmastersg on Instagram.