More tickets to Justin Bieber's Singapore concert released but they're selling fast

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Additional tickets for Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour in Singapore on Oct. 25 are available now.
The co-organisers of the event, AEG Presents Asia, shared the news on their Instagram page on April 28.
And expect them to sell fast, despite their less-than-ideal views of the stage as demand has been red hot.
Tickets available
According to their website, the tickets available at the moment range from S$198 to S$348.
However, these seats either have limited or side views of the stage.
Here's where the seats available are located in the stadium:
How to buy tickets
There are three ways to purchase your tickets:
- Online at ticketmaster.sg to purchase tickets.
- Call their hotline at +65 3158 8588.
- Or at your nearest SingPost outlet.
Related
Follow and listen to our podcast here
Top images via AEG Presents Asia and Justin Bieber/IG.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.