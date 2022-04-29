More tickets to Justin Bieber's Singapore concert released but they're selling fast

Additional tickets for Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour in Singapore on Oct. 25 are available now.

The co-organisers of the event, AEG Presents Asia, shared the news on their Instagram page on April 28.

And expect them to sell fast, despite their less-than-ideal views of the stage as demand has been red hot.

Tickets available

According to their website, the tickets available at the moment range from S$198 to S$348.

However, these seats either have limited or side views of the stage.

Here's where the seats available are located in the stadium:

How to buy tickets

There are three ways to purchase your tickets:

Online at ticketmaster.sg to purchase tickets. Call their hotline at +65 3158 8588. Or at your nearest SingPost outlet.

Top images via AEG Presents Asia and Justin Bieber/IG.