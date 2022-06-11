Back

Justin Bieber has facial paralysis, may cancel upcoming concerts

Speedy recovery.

Alfie Kwa | June 11, 2022, 11:51 AM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Justin Bieber announced that he would be cancelling his next few shows because half of his face is paralysed.

He shared his current situation in an Instagram video on Jun. 11.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

What's happening with JB?

In the three-minute video, Bieber can be seen having difficulty moving half of his face and told fans that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

"As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome."

The 28-year-old explained that it attacks the nerves in his ear and face and causes his face to have paralysis.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is a rare neurological disorder characterised by paralysis of the facial nerve and a rash affecting the ear or mouth.

He explained that one side of his face is experiencing "full paralysis" so he cannot blink his eye, smile or move his nostril on one side.

Bieber informed fans that he'll have to cancel a series of shows until he can move the right side of his face again.

He also addressed fans who may be frustrated by the cancellations of the next shows and said: "I'm just physically, obviously not able of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see."

For now, he will be doing facial exercises to regain movement on the side affected.

"I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down. I hope you guys understand, and I'm using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent so I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain't it."

"I'm going to get better," Bieber assured fans.

“We don’t know how much time it is going to be but it’s going to be OK, I have hope and I trust God. I trust it is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now but in the meantime, I am going to rest.”

Shows cancelled

According to the Guardian, Bieber is now on tour in North America but has cancelled his performances in Toronto, Washington DC and New York.

Mothership has reached out to AEG Presents Asia, the organisers for Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour in Singapore on Oct. 25, for a statement.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Justin Bieber/IG. 

S’porean student who didn’t have home Internet access shares how he developed passion for cloud computing

Learning never stops.

June 11, 2022, 11:00 AM

Scenic views, animal encounters & outdoor activities in Western Australia for the whole family this June holiday

Did you know the water in Hutt Lagoon is naturally pink?

June 11, 2022, 09:58 AM

Asia's largest facility for lab-grown chicken meat opening at Bedok in 2023

The 30,000sq ft facility will open in the first quarter of 2023.

June 10, 2022, 11:32 PM

Lazada removes listings of magnetic toys after S'pore girl swallowed 14 magnetic balls & punctured intestine

These tiny magnetic balls are hazardous when ingested.

June 10, 2022, 08:25 PM

People aged 50 & above can get 2nd Covid-19 booster shot at vaccination centres offering mRNA jabs

Medically vulnerable people with specific health conditions will also be eligible to receive their second booster without a doctor's referral from Jul. 1.

June 10, 2022, 07:57 PM

Dormitory migrant workers in S'pore can visit community areas without exit pass from Jun. 24

They will still need to apply for passes to visit "popular areas" on Sundays and/ or public holidays.

June 10, 2022, 07:51 PM

Negative ARTs no longer required, capacity limits lifted for S'pore nightclubs from Jun. 14

Vaccination-Differentiated SMMs (VDS) still apply.

June 10, 2022, 07:32 PM

E-bike delivery rider in Sengkang, honked at repeatedly, challenges car to run his ride over

Champion.

June 10, 2022, 06:44 PM

75-year-old woman dies after being hit by truck at Upper Boon Keng estate, driver arrested

The 46-year-old truck driver has been arrested for suspected careless driving. 

June 10, 2022, 06:25 PM

Ng Eng Hen meets both US & China’s defence chiefs before Shangri-La Dialogue

Both defence leaders are expected to meet on the sidelines of the summit.

June 10, 2022, 06:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.