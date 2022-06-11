Justin Bieber has facial paralysis, may cancel upcoming concerts

Justin Bieber announced that he would be cancelling his next few shows because half of his face is paralysed.

He shared his current situation in an Instagram video on Jun. 11.

What's happening with JB?

In the three-minute video, Bieber can be seen having difficulty moving half of his face and told fans that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

"As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome."

The 28-year-old explained that it attacks the nerves in his ear and face and causes his face to have paralysis.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is a rare neurological disorder characterised by paralysis of the facial nerve and a rash affecting the ear or mouth.

He explained that one side of his face is experiencing "full paralysis" so he cannot blink his eye, smile or move his nostril on one side.

Bieber informed fans that he'll have to cancel a series of shows until he can move the right side of his face again.

He also addressed fans who may be frustrated by the cancellations of the next shows and said: "I'm just physically, obviously not able of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see."

For now, he will be doing facial exercises to regain movement on the side affected.

"I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down. I hope you guys understand, and I'm using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent so I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain't it."

"I'm going to get better," Bieber assured fans.

“We don’t know how much time it is going to be but it’s going to be OK, I have hope and I trust God. I trust it is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now but in the meantime, I am going to rest.”

Shows cancelled

According to the Guardian, Bieber is now on tour in North America but has cancelled his performances in Toronto, Washington DC and New York.

Mothership has reached out to AEG Presents Asia, the organisers for Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour in Singapore on Oct. 25, for a statement.

Top images via Justin Bieber/IG.