Ridiculously cute Little Turtle Bun launching at IKEA S'pore on Oct. 10, 2022

You might remember the shark buns that caused Singaporeans to go into one of their queue frenzies in 2021:

If you thought that was cute, wait till you see THIS:

While the Little Shark Bun is already available, the Little Turtle Bun will only be available at IKEA restaurants from Oct. 10, 2022.

An IKEA spokesperson confirmed with Mothership that both buns consist of red bean fillings, and cost S$2.90 each.

A Rainbow Cake (S$4.50) has made its way to the restaurant as well:

The new bun is in conjunction with the launch of the BLÅVINGAD collection, a series of ocean-themed products that aim to raise awareness on marine conservation.

Highlights from the collection include the:

Soft toy, S$29.90

Backpack S$14.90

Duvet cover and pillowcase, S$29.90 (single size)

Fishing game, S$19.90

