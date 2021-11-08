IKEA S'pore doing S$16.50 duck confit for Christmas & S$2 shark buns for fun

Forget the big black dog—IKEA has released its Christmas menu.

Diners can try out three new items at the furniture retailer's Swedish restaurant, launching in Dec. 2021:

Christmas ham platter (S$6)

Smoked turkey roll with mashed potato and lingonberry jam (S$8.90)

Duck leg confit with red cabbage and lingonberry jam (S$16.50)

The duck confit is easily the most exciting item, and IKEA is offering its version with mashed potato and some healthy-looking vegetables to balance it out.

Unlike the existing duck confit that's already selling in the restaurant, the Christmas version comes with red cabbage and lingonberry jam as well—hence the extra dollar, we presume.

Shark bun

Another new item that appears to be unrelated to Christmas is the little shark bun with red bean filling.

For S$2, one can get a blue shark bun quite similar to the popular plushie that may be discontinued in the U.K. (Singapore isn't affected).

The buns are available for the entire month of November 2021.

The furniture giant also sold shark buns in Taiwan previously, but with black sesame filling instead.

Top image via Ashley L/Google Maps, IKEA Singapore