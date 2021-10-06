Social media users everywhere shookt at news of IKEA shark plushie being discontinued

Recently, a certain group of social media users went into full meltdown.

Not from the recent snafu with Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp vs Twitter/Telegram/Everything else, but over a popular stuffed shark plushie from IKEA.

Blåhaj, the toy shark.

Discontinued from April 2022

According to Insider, social media went into disarray following a Sep. 26 tweet from Ikea UK Support, which stated that the toy shark is not available at the moment "due to supply issues".

The tweet added, "It may only be available for a short period of time as it is set to be discontinued from April 2022."

Hello. I'm sorry that BLAHAJ isn't available at the moment, due to supply issues. It may only be available for a short period of time as it is set to be discontinued from April 2022. I shall log your comments in relation to this. Thanks - Alex — IKEA UK Support (@IKEAUKSupport) September 26, 2021

The latter half of the tweet sent many users into a tailspin. Dismayed at the unexpected news, fans campaigned for Blåhaj's return.

Outrage

On Twitter, some users took to vocally expressing their frustration in response to the tweet, while others, concerned, questioned if Blåhaj would be discontinued in their countries as well.

Hey @IKEAIE @IKEAIESupport is BLÅHAJ going to be discontinued for Ireland as well?

I tried to buy one today in the Dublin store but I couldn't find any and the Ikea staff wasn't able to find it in the system — [email protected]:~$ (@ThunderySteak) September 27, 2021

On Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the blowback was massive, with over 300 million views for the hashtag #宜家网红玩具面临停产 (translated to #PopularIKEAToyToCeaseDevelopment).

One user quipped that they "couldn't live without it", while others posted pictures of the plush toy, saying they wanted to commemorate it before it goes "extinct".

Some users also celebrated the fact that they managed to purchase the plushie before it goes out of stock.

On Reddit, a sub-reddit thread was even created, titled r/savetheblahaj.

A petition was created on Change.org, to call for IKEA to continue selling the plush toy. It has nearly 5,000 signatures at the point of writing.

Regional issue?

According to Twitter replies from IKEA, it appears that the intention to pull Blåhaj the shark from shelves could be regional.

A tweet from IKEA USA on Sep. 27 confirmed that the branch has no plans to stop manufacturing the toy.

Hi Melody! Thanks for reaching out. We appreciate your interest in our BLÅHAJ shark soft toy! IKEA USA doesn't have current plans to discontinue this product (Article no. 903.735.90). You can check this out on our website here: https://t.co/gNiDsGoeOI. We hope this helps! — IKEA USA Help (@IKEAUSAHelp) September 26, 2021

In Asia, while Blåhaj the shark is currently out of stock in Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan, it is still available in countries including Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

It is not listed on IKEA China's website.

For now, it is not clear if the discontinuation affects most countries in Asia.

Gained popularity in 2019

For the uninitiated, Blåhaj (pronounced Blaha), first came into the spotlight in 2019.

Meaning "Blue shark" in Swedish, the one-metre big toy shark plushie became wildly popular after photos of Blåhaj doing human things circulated on social media.

Mothership has reached out to IKEA Singapore for comment and will update this story with their response.

Top image via @IKEAsame Twitter