FairPrice offering refund to customers who purchased Winnie the Pooh ceramic pot till Nov. 3

FairPrice is offering a refund to customers who have purchased the Winnie the Pooh Ceramic Cooking Pot (1.8L).

From Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2022

In response to Mothership's queries, a FairPrice spokesperson shared that FairPrice was aware of the incident where a Winnie the Pooh Cooking Pot had split in half while being heated on a stove top, and have since provided the supplier with feedback.

Noting customer concerns on the matter, FairPrice said it will also be offering a refund for customers who wish to return the item.

As such, customers who have purchased the Winnie the Pooh Ceramic Cooking Pot (1.8L) will be able to return their item for a refund from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.

New pot in original packaging can be refunded

Customers seeking a refund should bring their "new pot in original packaging" to the same store of purchase, said the spokesperson.

Those with queries may also contact FairPrice at the Customer Service Hotline at 63805858 or via fairprice.com.sg/help/feedback-general.

The pot was available from April 2022, as one of several products in the limited edition Winnie the Pooh "Meadow Garden" collection.

FairPrice has also made a Facebook post addressing the matter, which you can see here:

Some commenters on the Facebook post said they were asked to produce the original receipt, and highlighted that they made their purchases months ago and would not have kept the receipts.

Mothership has reached out to NTUC FairPrice to further clarify the T&Cs for the refund and will update this story with their response.

