'Lucky my 10-month-old son was not home': Winnie the Pooh ceramic pot splits in half for another S'pore family

The user had only used the pot for less than five times.

Lean Jinghui | October 27, 2022, 01:53 PM

Another ceramic pot from FairPrice’s Winnie the Pooh collection recently broke into two.

According to Facebook user Tamz Loh, who posted to Complaint Singapore, she had been using the ceramic pot "as usual" to boil soup, when it unexpectedly fell apart.

The unfortunate incident took place on Oct. 26 afternoon.

"Weird noises"

Speaking to Mothership, Loh recounted how the incident had happened.

She shared that she had been using the pot to boil soup, and was in the living room when she heard "weird noises" coming from the kitchen.

She then went back to the kitchen, only to find the pot split in half with hot soup spattered all over her stove and kitchen floor.

Photo courtesy of Tamz Loh

Photo courtesy of Tamz Loh

Loh shared that it was "really lucky" her 10-month-old son had not been home at the time of the incident.

She added: "He usually likes to crawl around, and especially loves hanging around the oven area which is directly below the stove."

Pot cost her a few hundred dollars

According to Loh, she was also "extremely upset" as the pot had not come cheap.

Like for another user, Loh had redeemed the ceramic pot from NTUC FairPrice, as part of their limited edition Winnie the Pooh “Meadow Garden” collection.

Photo courtesy of Tamz Loh

For every S$30 spent in a single receipt for in-store purchases, shoppers will receive one bonus point.

Loh shared that to purchase the pot, she had accumulated eight points and topped up S$55.90 with cash. This meant that she likely spent at least S$295.90 before she was able to redeem the pot.

While some users in the comment section pointed out that the pot may not be meant for cooking, Loh shared that the box had actually stated that the Winnie the Pooh Ceramic Cooking Pot was "suitable for the gas stove and infrared cooker".

According to the box description, it is also reportedly resistant to high temperatures of up to 250 degrees.

Photo courtesy of Tamz Loh

Loh added that she had also only used the ceramic pot for less than five times.

As a result, she was "very upset" that the pot had split in half, and pointed out that it was "so dangerous".

In her Facebook caption, she added that she knew of someone else's "exact same pot" had broken before but had not expected it to happen to her.

She shared:

"Those with the same pot, please go get a refund or use it as a decoration please!!!"

Some users in the comment section also urged Loh to update her post should she receive a refund, and for NTUC to carry out a "mass recalling" if necessary.

Via Tamz Loh Facebook

Mothership has reached out to NTUC FairPrice for comment, and will update this story with their response.

Top images courtesy of Tamz Loh and via Tamz Loh Facebook 

