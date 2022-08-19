Winnie the Pooh pot from FairPrice splits into 2 after S'pore family uses it to heat up food

A ceramic pot from FairPrice's Winnie the Pooh collection recently broke into two, after it was used to heat up some food.

Pot split open

The unfortunate incident took place on Saturday, Aug. 13.

In a video posted to TikTok, one user @peanutbutter3009 shared that his mum had been heating up some tofu with the pot when it "exploded".

According to the TikToker, his mother had only just transferred the pot from stove to table when incident happened.

The TikToker added in the comment section that the pot had been kept warm on the table before being heated up again to the "boiling point".

It did not appear to have any cracks or defects prior, nor had it been transferred directly onto the stove from a cold environment like the refrigerator, in response to some speculations by commenters.

In the video, the pot is seen to have been split horizontally.

The user lifts up the top half of the pot, which detaches completely from the bottom.

The video, which has since garnered over 165,000 views, ended with a public service announcement (PSA): "Be careful when using it [the pot]."

Pot was redeemed from FairPrice's limited edition collection

According to the TikToker, the pot was redeemed from FairPrice, as part of their limited edition Winnie the Pooh "Meadow Garden" collection.

For every S$30 spent in a single receipt for in-store purchases, shoppers will get one Bonus Point. To get an item from the limited edition collection at a discounted price, shoppers need a minimum of four Bonus Points.

This means that the TikToker spent at least S$120 on the pot.

Here's what the pot originally looks like.

According to FairPrice's press release, the 1.8L pot has a heat resistance of up to 250°C.

In the comment section, a few other users of purportedly the same pot also mentioned having gone through a similar experience.

Reached out to FairPrice

The TikToker later posted in a subsequent video that he had reached out to FairPrice to provide feedback on the incident.

He shared that FairPrice had then called him on Sunday evening (Aug. 14), to get a "better understanding" of what happened.

It is unclear what the eventual resolution was. However, the TikToker added that he would provide another update, once FairPrice got back to him.

FairPrice: "An isolated case"

In a statement shared with AsiaOne on Aug. 15, FairPrice said that it was aware of the TikTok video in question.

A FairPrice spokesperson apologised for the "concern that it has caused", and added that they are in touch with the TikToker to address his concerns.

The spokesperson noted:

"This appears to be an isolated case and has been the only feedback of such a nature that we have received on this promotional product."

The supermarket chain also emphasised that it would work closely with their suppliers to ensure their products are safe for use.

Customers with queries may contact FairPrice at the Customer Relations Hotline at 6380 5858 or via this link.

Mothership has also reached out to FairPrice and will update this story with their response.

