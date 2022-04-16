NTUC FairPrice now has a cute Winnie the Pooh collection with dinnerware, baking set & more

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

You've probably walked past NTUC FairPrice's redemption programme's display cabinet at least once in your life.

They're usually surrounded by aunties loudly appraising the usefulness of the kitchenware or ceramics exhibited, and you might usually not take a second glance at them.

Until now.

From now till July 20, 2022, a limited edition Winnie the Pooh "Meadow Garden" collection is up for grabs at the supermarket.

Among the items are a heat insulated stainless steel bottle, ceramic mug with silicone lid, foldable umbrella with bag, three-piece ceramic dinnerware set, and a six-piece apron baking set.

How to buy

Every S$30 spent in a single receipt for in-store purchases at FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Shop, Warehouse Club, or Unity will entitle you to one bonus point, and you'll need a minimum of four bonus points to get your hands on any of the items at a discounted price.

Prices of the items start from S$16.90 (along with eight bonus points) for the stainless steel bottle to S$89.90 (along with four bonus points) for the thermal beverage pitcher.

Unfortunately, online transactions will not give you any bonus points.

If shopping at FairPrice is not your thing, Cheers and FairPrice Xpress have two items of their own for your consideration: a two-piece towel set and a 3D figurine stainless steel bottle.

The cherry on top is that you'll only need to trade a minimum of one stamp (awarded for every S$30 spent) to purchase the items. If you have leftover bonus points from your FairPrice haul, you can use those for the Cheers and FairPrice Xpress items too.

Top photo by Mandy How.