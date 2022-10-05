Police single out man, 35, as driver of car involved in Choa Chu Kang accident that killed e-bike user

The Singapore police have singled out a 35-year-old man as the driver of the car that was involved in the Sep. 27 accident in Choa Chu Kang that resulted in the death of a 28-year-old power assisted bicycle user.

Three people were the occupants of the car at the time of the accident, but they reportedly were not forthcoming with their accounts of what transpired and even contradicted one another's statements.

Man, 35, believed to be driver

Police have since confirmed the three occupants of the car, a woman and two men, are aged 32 and 35.

Previous reports indicated that the oldest occupant was 36 years old.

The police added that the 35-year-old man was believed to be the driver after follow-up investigations.

Giving false info

The police also said in its update on the case that the three persons are assisting with police investigations for the offence of giving any information which a person knows to be false to a public servant, and for the offence of intentionally obstructing the course of justice.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Background

On Sep. 27, 2022 at 11.23pm, the police were alerted to an accident involving a car and a power-assisted bicycle along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1.

The e-bike user was conveyed unconscious to the hospital and subsequently passed away.

A woman and two men, aged 32 to 35, were arrested for careless driving causing death and drink driving.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that a user posted on Reddit that the deceased was a newly-wed and a father of an almost two-year-old boy.

The Reddit user is a relative of the deceased, according to Zaobao.

The user shared that the deceased had taken up being a food delivery rider outside of his full-time job to provide for his family.

While the deceased had been a foodpanda rider in the past, he was working for Grab at the time of accident.

Speaking to Zaobao, Grab shared that it is working closely with the family to assist with insurance matters.

The deceased was not carrying out an order at the time of the accident, Zaobao wrote.

