E-bike user, 28, dies after accident with car along Choa Chu Kang Ave 1, 3 arrested for drink driving

A woman and two men, aged 32 to 36, were arrested for careless driving causing death and drink driving.

Low Jia Ying | September 28, 2022, 07:02 PM

A 28-year-old man riding a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) passed away after he was involved in an accident with a car along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 on Sep. 27.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 11:23pm.

The PAB user was conveyed unconscious to the hospital and subsequently passed away.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In response to Mothership's queries, the SCDF said it was alerted to a road traffic accident near Block 130 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 at about 11:25pm on Sep. 27.

The SCDF conveyed two persons to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

All photos via Mothership reader.

