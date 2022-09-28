E-bike user, 28, dies after accident with car along Choa Chu Kang Ave 1, 3 arrested for drink driving

A 28-year-old man riding a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) passed away after he was involved in an accident with a car along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 on Sep. 27.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 11:23pm.

The PAB user was conveyed unconscious to the hospital and subsequently passed away.

A woman and two men, aged 32 to 36, were arrested for careless driving causing death and drink driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In response to Mothership's queries, the SCDF said it was alerted to a road traffic accident near Block 130 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 at about 11:25pm on Sep. 27.

The SCDF conveyed two persons to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

