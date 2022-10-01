Back

3 arrested in fatal Choa Chu Kang accident give inconsistent accounts, all deny being driver

The deceased was a newly-wed.

Gawain Pek | October 01, 2022, 01:58 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 August 2022 - 31 December 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

After the fatal accident in Choa Chu Kang on Sep. 27, individuals in the red car that struck a 28-year-old e-bike user were reportedly not forthcoming with their accounts of what transpired.

According to Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao, when questioned by the police, all three individuals denied being the driver when the accident happened.

They also contradicted each other in their statements to the police, Zaobao wrote.

The police eventually arrested the two men and a woman in the red car, aged 32 to 36, for careless driving causing death and drink driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Speaking to a lawyer, if found to be untruthful during investigations, the individuals could be handed another charge for obstructing the course of justice, Zaobao reported.

Deceased worked two jobs to provide for family

Zaobao also reported that a user posted on Reddit that the deceased was a newly-wed and a father of an almost two-year-old boy.

The Reddit user is a relative of the deceased, according to Zaobao. 

The user shared that the deceased had taken up being a food delivery rider outside of his full-time job to provide for his family.

While the deceased had been a foodpanda rider in the past, he was working for Grab at the time of accident.

Speaking to Zaobao, Grab shared that they are working closely with the family to assist with insurance matters.

The deceased was not carrying out an order at the time of the accident, Zaobao wrote.

Top image via Mothership reader

I tried StarHub’s TV+ Pro & its Bang & Olufsen engineered speakers for free & now my family would like to pay to keep it

Explodiest sound.

October 01, 2022, 10:57 AM

102-year-old S'porean artist Lim Tze Peng opens permanent gallery at Ubi, free for public to visit

The artworks on display will be refreshed every three months.

October 01, 2022, 10:51 AM

My mother taught me, her adult daughter, how to grocery shop like a pro for the first time

Cost-saving tips from my dear mother.

October 01, 2022, 10:05 AM

Luxury goods scam couple fled S'pore via Tuas Checkpoint with 0 passports, hid in lorry's rear container

No spot check was conducted.

October 01, 2022, 04:27 AM

Some 950,000 HDB households to get third tranche of GST vouchers in Oct. 2022

Another tranche.

October 01, 2022, 03:17 AM

As Nord Stream pipelines continue to spew greenhouse gas, Russia blames US for gas leak

Accusations in Europe fly over who let out gas.

October 01, 2022, 12:04 AM

BlueSG user to pay some S$10,000 after car hits 'garbage can' as he let someone else park it

Not an ordinary accident.

September 30, 2022, 06:30 PM

Jeff Ng to sing outside The Cathay from 7:30pm to 10pm on Sep. 30, 2022

He will also be performing new originals.

September 30, 2022, 06:25 PM

'Let them flee': Putin's ally offers comfort after 200,000 Russian men abscond to avoid mobilisation

Friend in need.

September 30, 2022, 06:10 PM

MOH: 900-1,000 more Covid-19 cases every day mainly due to Omicron BA 2.75

The BA.2.75 variant is now circulating more widely in Singapore due to social mixing and gatherings, and relaxing of masking rules.

September 30, 2022, 05:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.