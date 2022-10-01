3 arrested in fatal Choa Chu Kang accident give inconsistent accounts, all deny being driver

After the fatal accident in Choa Chu Kang on Sep. 27, individuals in the red car that struck a 28-year-old e-bike user were reportedly not forthcoming with their accounts of what transpired.

According to Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao, when questioned by the police, all three individuals denied being the driver when the accident happened.

They also contradicted each other in their statements to the police, Zaobao wrote.

The police eventually arrested the two men and a woman in the red car, aged 32 to 36, for careless driving causing death and drink driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Speaking to a lawyer, if found to be untruthful during investigations, the individuals could be handed another charge for obstructing the course of justice, Zaobao reported.

Deceased worked two jobs to provide for family

Zaobao also reported that a user posted on Reddit that the deceased was a newly-wed and a father of an almost two-year-old boy.

The Reddit user is a relative of the deceased, according to Zaobao.

The user shared that the deceased had taken up being a food delivery rider outside of his full-time job to provide for his family.

While the deceased had been a foodpanda rider in the past, he was working for Grab at the time of accident.

Speaking to Zaobao, Grab shared that they are working closely with the family to assist with insurance matters.

The deceased was not carrying out an order at the time of the accident, Zaobao wrote.

