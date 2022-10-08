Back

Deepavali special: I tried 8 celebratory sweets for the first time & they were all delicious

Woh.

Natalie Teo | October 24, 2022, 12:16 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Also known as the Festival of Lights, Deepavali is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains, and is one of the most significant festivals in Indian culture.

Sweets — or mithai — are an important part of Deepavali celebrations. During the festival, mithai is offered to the gods and shared among friends and family, as well as gifted to others.

I have a sweet tooth that just won’t quit (don’t tell my dentist), so when our team was tasked to head out on an expedition to find the best sweets to savour this Deepavali, I jumped at the opportunity.

Here were my favourite finds (in no particular order) from our adventure in Little India:

1. Jalebi

image of an orange indian snack - jalebi against a brightly colored wall

This bright orange snack caught my eye immediately when we got to our first stop, Komala Vilas Sweets And Savouries.

Jalebi is made by deep frying wheat flour in a circular shape and immersing them in a saffron sugar syrup, which is what gives the snack its rich orange colour.

Sweet but not cloying, it was a textural delight as it was both chewy and crunchy. Left unsupervised, I could probably eat five of these in a sitting.

Where to buy:

  • Komala Vilas Sweets And Savouries, 4 Upper Dickson Rd, Singapore 207464

  • Adyar Sweets & Snacks, 1 Dalhousie Ln, Singapore 209664

  • Moghul Sweet Shop, 48 Serangoon Rd, #01-16, Singapore 21795

2. Gulab Jamun

image of a brown spherical indian dessert against a colorful backdrop

Made from semolina and milk solids, then fried till golden brown and soaked in a spice-infused syrup, every bite is a burst of flavour, courtesy of the cardamom and rosewater typically used in the syrup.

I expected the consistency of the Gulab Jamun to be chewy, like mochi, but it turned out to be soft and spongy, pairing with the layered flavours perfectly.

Where to buy:

  • Komala Vilas Sweets And Savouries, 4 Upper Dickson Rd, Singapore 207464

  • Mithai Mandir, 48 Serangoon Road, Little India Arcade, #01-68, Singapore 217959

  • Moghul Sweet Shop, 48 Serangoon Rd, #01-16, Singapore 21795

3. Burfi (also known as Barfi)

image of a diamond shaped burfi against a colorful background

Like a magpie, I’m immediately drawn to anything shiny, so the Burfi was my first pick when we got to Mithai Mandir.

Milk and sugar are cooked over a low flame until it forms a dough, which is then poured in a tray and flavoured with ingredients of your choice.

Some popular toppings include chocolate, pistachio and dried fruit. An edible gold or silver leaf is added as the final touch.

I picked the cashew flavour and was not disappointed. The Burfi I had was fudgey and milky, and I found myself craving a cup of hot tea to pair it with.

Where to buy:

  • Komala Vilas Sweets And Savouries, 4 Upper Dickson Rd, Singapore 207464

  • Mithai Mandir, 48 Serangoon Road, Little India Arcade, #01-68, Singapore 217959

  • Adyar Sweets & Snacks, 1 Dalhousie Ln, Singapore 209664

  • Moghul Sweet Shop, 48 Serangoon Rd, #01-16, Singapore 21795

4. Karanji

image of a puff pastry against a background of garlands

That’s not a curry puff, but a Karanji—fried pastry stuffed with shredded coconut and dried fruits.

I just couldn’t get enough of the flaky and crispy dough, paired with the soft and sweet filling.

It’s convenient to have on-the-go too, since it’s packed in a neat pocket, and we found ourselves munching on it while taking in the sights and sounds of Little India.

Where to buy:

  • Mithai Mandir, 48 Serangoon Road, Little India Arcade, #01-68, Singapore 217959

  • Moghul Sweet Shop, 48 Serangoon Rd, #01-16, Singapore 21795

5. Laddu (also known as Ladoo)

image of 3 yellow and orange spherical snacks against a colorful wall

Adyar Sweets and Snacks offers a wide variety of flavoured Laddus.

On their recommendation, we selected the cashew-raisin, cashew-saffron and cardamom flavours.

They are made by deep-frying a ball of gram (chickpea) flour in clarified butter, and then soaking them in a flavoured sugar syrup.

The Laddus were melt-in-the-mouth delicious, and I simply could not pick a favourite.

Where to buy:

  • Komala Vilas Sweets And Savouries, 4 Upper Dickson Rd, Singapore 207464

  • Mithai Mandir, 48 Serangoon Road, Little India Arcade, #01-68, Singapore 217959

  • Adyar Sweets & Snacks, 1 Dalhousie Ln, Singapore 209664

  • Moghul Sweet Shop, 48 Serangoon Rd, #01-16, Singapore 21795

6. Peda

image of coin shaped snack against a street backdrop

Our last stop for the day was Moghul Sweet Shop. When we arrived, a long queue had already formed outside the shop.

We spoke to a lady in the queue, who proclaimed that “this is the best sweet shop in Singapore!”.

With this vote of confidence, we too joined the line to partake in Singaporeans' favourite pastime.

The coin-shaped Peda is made with milk and sugar, with traditional flavours such as cardamom, pistachio and saffron.

Aside from being a celebratory food, it’s also used as a religious offering.

The Peda I tried was like a semi-soft fudge, sweet but not too overwhelming. I regretted not getting more after finishing the first one.

Where to buy:

  • Komala Vilas Sweets And Savouries, 4 Upper Dickson Rd, Singapore 207464

  • Mithai Mandir, 48 Serangoon Road, Little India Arcade, #01-68, Singapore 217959

  • Adyar Sweets & Snacks, 1 Dalhousie Ln, Singapore 209664

  • Moghul Sweet Shop, 48 Serangoon Rd, #01-16, Singapore 21795

7. Cham Cham

image of a brown and white oval snack taken against a background of a sweet shop

The guys at Mithai Mandir insisted on giving us this delectable Cham Cham for free.

This sweet and savoury treat is a Bengali special and is made of chenna (Indian cottage cheese) and khoya (evaporated milk solids). It was served cold - a perfect pick-me-up on a hot day.

8. Athirasam

a round shaped brown snack held up against a background of a sweet shop

This unassuming-looking Athirasam is one of the most difficult pastries to perfect.

Made of rice flour and jaggery, this caramel-like snack from Adyar Sweets & Snacks is soft and fluffy, with a slight crisp.

Related article

Top images via Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association/Facebook and Saeyeon Lee

Woman in China sneaks into male dormitory to find a boyfriend

Confusion.

October 24, 2022, 01:12 PM

Man, 70, begging for money in Ang Mo Kio underpass claims it's for mother's funeral

Some readers were sceptical about the man's story.

October 24, 2022, 01:04 PM

BlueSG car crashes into road divider at Bukit Panjang after making right turn

Oh no.

October 24, 2022, 11:37 AM

Guide to M'sia general election 2022, Part 1: Barisan Nasional & Pakatan Harapan

The two heavyweights.

October 24, 2022, 11:25 AM

Former UK PM Liz Truss can claim S$184,000 every year for life despite only working for 45 days

It's not bad work, if you can get it.

October 23, 2022, 11:08 PM

2nd Dota team competes at TI11 in S'pore with stuffed toys replacing 4 players due to Covid

Despite being eliminated, the team took home S$608,000 in prize money.

October 23, 2022, 08:36 PM

Man in S'pore pays S$447 for 'Samsung phone' on Lazada but receives bubble tea straw instead

If it's too good to be true, it probably is.

October 23, 2022, 07:42 PM

S'pore actress Jayley Woo, 30, is engaged & expecting a baby

Her fiancé works behind the scenes in the local entertainment scene.

October 23, 2022, 07:04 PM

No need for talks with Mahathir as offer of cooperation is just a 'political game': Anwar

He said he would rather talk to the people about their problems.

October 23, 2022, 05:33 PM

Bodies of mother, 92, & son, 70, discovered in Tampines Blk 285 flat

A rotting stench was picked up by neighbours since last week.

October 23, 2022, 05:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.