Deepavali special: I tried 8 celebratory sweets for the first time & they were all delicious

Also known as the Festival of Lights, Deepavali is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains, and is one of the most significant festivals in Indian culture.

Sweets — or mithai — are an important part of Deepavali celebrations. During the festival, mithai is offered to the gods and shared among friends and family, as well as gifted to others.

I have a sweet tooth that just won’t quit (don’t tell my dentist), so when our team was tasked to head out on an expedition to find the best sweets to savour this Deepavali, I jumped at the opportunity.

Here were my favourite finds (in no particular order) from our adventure in Little India:

1. Jalebi

This bright orange snack caught my eye immediately when we got to our first stop, Komala Vilas Sweets And Savouries.

Jalebi is made by deep frying wheat flour in a circular shape and immersing them in a saffron sugar syrup, which is what gives the snack its rich orange colour.

Sweet but not cloying, it was a textural delight as it was both chewy and crunchy. Left unsupervised, I could probably eat five of these in a sitting.

Where to buy:

Komala Vilas Sweets And Savouries, 4 Upper Dickson Rd, Singapore 207464

Adyar Sweets & Snacks, 1 Dalhousie Ln, Singapore 209664

Moghul Sweet Shop, 48 Serangoon Rd, #01-16, Singapore 21795

2. Gulab Jamun

Made from semolina and milk solids, then fried till golden brown and soaked in a spice-infused syrup, every bite is a burst of flavour, courtesy of the cardamom and rosewater typically used in the syrup.

I expected the consistency of the Gulab Jamun to be chewy, like mochi, but it turned out to be soft and spongy, pairing with the layered flavours perfectly.

Where to buy:

Komala Vilas Sweets And Savouries, 4 Upper Dickson Rd, Singapore 207464

Mithai Mandir, 48 Serangoon Road, Little India Arcade, #01-68, Singapore 217959

Moghul Sweet Shop, 48 Serangoon Rd, #01-16, Singapore 21795

3. Burfi (also known as Barfi)

Like a magpie, I’m immediately drawn to anything shiny, so the Burfi was my first pick when we got to Mithai Mandir.

Milk and sugar are cooked over a low flame until it forms a dough, which is then poured in a tray and flavoured with ingredients of your choice.

Some popular toppings include chocolate, pistachio and dried fruit. An edible gold or silver leaf is added as the final touch.

I picked the cashew flavour and was not disappointed. The Burfi I had was fudgey and milky, and I found myself craving a cup of hot tea to pair it with.

Where to buy:

Komala Vilas Sweets And Savouries, 4 Upper Dickson Rd, Singapore 207464

Mithai Mandir, 48 Serangoon Road, Little India Arcade, #01-68, Singapore 217959

Adyar Sweets & Snacks, 1 Dalhousie Ln, Singapore 209664

Moghul Sweet Shop, 48 Serangoon Rd, #01-16, Singapore 21795

4. Karanji

That’s not a curry puff, but a Karanji—fried pastry stuffed with shredded coconut and dried fruits.

I just couldn’t get enough of the flaky and crispy dough, paired with the soft and sweet filling.

It’s convenient to have on-the-go too, since it’s packed in a neat pocket, and we found ourselves munching on it while taking in the sights and sounds of Little India.

Where to buy:

Mithai Mandir, 48 Serangoon Road, Little India Arcade, #01-68, Singapore 217959

Moghul Sweet Shop, 48 Serangoon Rd, #01-16, Singapore 21795

5. Laddu (also known as Ladoo)

Adyar Sweets and Snacks offers a wide variety of flavoured Laddus.

On their recommendation, we selected the cashew-raisin, cashew-saffron and cardamom flavours.

They are made by deep-frying a ball of gram (chickpea) flour in clarified butter, and then soaking them in a flavoured sugar syrup.

The Laddus were melt-in-the-mouth delicious, and I simply could not pick a favourite.

Where to buy:

Komala Vilas Sweets And Savouries, 4 Upper Dickson Rd, Singapore 207464

Mithai Mandir, 48 Serangoon Road, Little India Arcade, #01-68, Singapore 217959

Adyar Sweets & Snacks, 1 Dalhousie Ln, Singapore 209664

Moghul Sweet Shop, 48 Serangoon Rd, #01-16, Singapore 21795

6. Peda

Our last stop for the day was Moghul Sweet Shop. When we arrived, a long queue had already formed outside the shop.

We spoke to a lady in the queue, who proclaimed that “this is the best sweet shop in Singapore!”.

With this vote of confidence, we too joined the line to partake in Singaporeans' favourite pastime.

The coin-shaped Peda is made with milk and sugar, with traditional flavours such as cardamom, pistachio and saffron.

Aside from being a celebratory food, it’s also used as a religious offering.

The Peda I tried was like a semi-soft fudge, sweet but not too overwhelming. I regretted not getting more after finishing the first one.

Where to buy:

Komala Vilas Sweets And Savouries, 4 Upper Dickson Rd, Singapore 207464

Mithai Mandir, 48 Serangoon Road, Little India Arcade, #01-68, Singapore 217959

Adyar Sweets & Snacks, 1 Dalhousie Ln, Singapore 209664

Moghul Sweet Shop, 48 Serangoon Rd, #01-16, Singapore 21795

7. Cham Cham

The guys at Mithai Mandir insisted on giving us this delectable Cham Cham for free.

This sweet and savoury treat is a Bengali special and is made of chenna (Indian cottage cheese) and khoya (evaporated milk solids). It was served cold - a perfect pick-me-up on a hot day.

8. Athirasam

This unassuming-looking Athirasam is one of the most difficult pastries to perfect.

Made of rice flour and jaggery, this caramel-like snack from Adyar Sweets & Snacks is soft and fluffy, with a slight crisp.

Top images via Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association/Facebook and Saeyeon Lee