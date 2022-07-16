Mister Donut pop-up at Jurong Point sees 4-hour queue on opening day

A Mister Donut store in WAttention Plaza may be the reason why Jurong Point was particularly crowded on July 15.

The American doughnut brand—which exploded in popularity in Japan—has come to in Singapore for a one-month pop-up.

First customer came two hours ahead of opening

As with any notable international brand arriving on our shores, Singaporeans were very excited to get their hands on the doughnuts.

A spokesperson from WAttention Plaza told Mothership that queues went up to four hours, based on customers' accounts. At its maximum, the queue was more than 100 metres.

Here are some snippets from social media, with some reporting that they queued for a whopping five hours.

The spokesperson added that they were unable to provide an accurate number as some people eventually gave up on queueing.

Even though operations started at 11am, the first customer reportedly begun waiting at 9am.

Limits on purchase

On average, 3,500 pieces of doughnuts are available daily, and Mister Donut sold about 3,700 pieces on its opening day.

In order not to compromise its quality from those in Japan, the amount of doughnuts available daily will hover around this number.

While customers were originally allowed to buy 30 doughnuts each, the quantity was adjusted to a maximum of 10 per person in the afternoon.

This limitation will continue "for a while," the spokesperson said.

Top image via @adibeevince and @bbjiaksimi on Instagram