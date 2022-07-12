S'pore's 1st Mister Donut pop-up to open for 1 month at Jurong Point from Jul. 15, 2022

Fans of fried dough pastries with holes in the middle can rejoice, because a famous international doughnut brand will be arriving in Singapore, albeit temporarily.

This Redditor in particular, will be in for a pleasant surprise.

Variety of flavours

Mister Donut will be taking its first step onto Singapore's shores on Jul. 15 as a pop-up kiosk.

The kiosk will be located at Jurong Point's WAttention Plaza on the Basement 1 level, an event space featuring Japanese retail and food products.

Their doughnuts come in flavours such as Chocolate, Coconut Chocolate, Honey Dip, Strawberry, Custard Cream, and Angel Cream, among others, WAttention Plaza shared with Mothership.

There is also the Pon De Ring, Mister Donut's signature product in Japan, which is a circle of eight connected dough balls.

Each doughnut costs either S$2.30 or S$2.50.

You can also order any six doughnuts for S$13.50, or any 10 doughnuts for S$22.

Limited time only

Unfortunately, the Mister Donut kiosk will only be around for a limited time, and will be gone after a month.

WAttention Plaza shared that the pop-up kiosk is for the brand's "test marketing".

Dunkin' Donuts vs. Mister Donut

An interesting factoid about Mister Donut is that its founder, Harry Winokur, was the brother-in-law of Dunkin' Donuts' founder, William Rosenberg.

According to Japan Today, the pair started Dunkin' Donuts, but due to disagreements over franchising, Winokur left and launched his own doughnut brand, Mister Donut.

Although Dunkin' Donuts reigned supreme in the U.S., Mister Donut found success in Japan.

After opening its first overseas outlet in Japan in 1971, it rose to become the most popular donut brand in the land of the rising sun.

Their success can be attributed to the careful adaptation of the doughnuts and stores to the Japanese people's palates and liking, reported Japan Today.

Dunkin' Donuts bought over all the Mister Donut outlets in the U.S. in 1990 and converted the stores into its own.

However, in the Japanese market, Dunkin' Donuts was outcompeted and forced out in 1998.

Today you learnt.

Top photo courtesy of WAttention Plaza