'I should have known better': National swimmer Teong Tzen Wei apologises for drug use

National swimmer Teong Tzen Wei has apologised after it was revealed that he consumed controlled drugs while overseas.

In a statement on Wednesday (Sep. 28), Teong said, as reported by The Straits Times, that he deeply regrets his actions and that as an elite athlete, he "should have known better".

"I accept the sanctions given to me and I understand that as a national athlete, I have to adhere to a code of conduct that governs all athletes who wear the Singapore flag. I will strive to be a better version of myself and come back from this stronger."

Teong also apologised to his family and his fellow swimmers, as well as the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA).

Third swimmer implicated

Teong is the third national swimmer who was investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for drug-related offences.

Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling and freestyle swimmer Amanda Lim had also both admitted to the consumption of cannabis while overseas.

On Wednesday (Sep. 28), SportSG said that starting Oct. 1, 2022, it will suspend all support to Schooling, Lim and Teong as carded athletes under the High Performance Scheme (HPS), for a period of one month.

Accordingly, all three athletes will not receive training assistance grants and access to sports science and sports medicine facilities and services during this period.

Teong, who is also a spexScholar, will have his scholarship benefits withdrawn for one month.

All three swimmers have also been issued a formal letter of warning.

SSA statement

The SSA said in a statement on Wednesday (Sep. 28) that the three athletes will not be able to train at the national training centre or have access to any facilities, benefits or services accorded to high-performance athletes during their suspension period.

However, SSA said that it will continue to support the three national swimmers after their one month suspension from the HPS.

SSA president Mark Chay, who is also a Nominated Member of Parliament, said that while SSA has a "zero-tolerance stance" on the use of controlled drugs, the swimmers "should not be ostracised" from the community for their mistakes.

He added:

"The three swimmers have realised their mistakes and are remorseful for their actions. They will face the consequences for their actions. More importantly, the Association is taking steps for us, as a swimming community, to come together and help our own get back on their feet."

